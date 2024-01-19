Google on January 17 published a blog post listing the changes it is making to its services to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA): Users can decide which Google services share their data with each other: Currently, Google shares a user's data across its various products and services like Search, YouTube, Chrome, Google Maps, etc. Google shares data for various reasons including to personalize content and ads. Going forward, EU users will have the option to choose which of these individual services they want to keep linked. However, if services aren’t linked, some features may be limited or unavailable, Google warned. You can read more about this change here. Search will give more prominence to comparison sites: Since Google is expected to treat rival services the same way as it treats its own, Google will give comparison sites more prominence in search results. "When you are searching for something like a hotel, or something to buy, we often show information to help you find what you need, like pictures and prices, as part of our results. [...] Over the coming weeks in Europe, we will be expanding our testing of a number of changes to the search results page. We will introduce dedicated units that include a group of links to comparison sites from across the web," the company outlined. "For categories like hotels, we will also start testing a dedicated space for comparison sites and direct suppliers to show more detailed individual results including images, star ratings and more. These…
News
Here are some of the changes Google is making in EU to comply with the Digital Markets Act
From letting users decide which Google services will be linked together (share data) to treating rival services the same way as it treats its own in search results, here’s all that Google is doing to comply with EU’s law.
