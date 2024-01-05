What’s the news: It’s another day of reality mimicking fiction as Google’s DeepMind robotics team announced its plan to create a ‘Robot Constitution’ based on science-fiction writer Isaac Asimov’s famous ‘Three Laws of Robotics.’ The Constitution, “a set of safety-focused prompts to abide by when selecting tasks for the robots,” also seeks to ensure that no robot attempts tasks involving humans, animals, sharp objects or electrical appliances.

Rules as part of AutoRT system: The Robot Constitution is part of the team’s larger AutoRT system which combines large foundation models such as a Large Language Model (LLM) or Visual Language Model (VLM), and a robot control model (RT-1 or RT-2) to create a system that can deploy robots to gather training data in novel environments.

AutoRT operates in five stages: As per a blog by DeepMind, here’s how an AutoRT robot will carry out work:

The robot maps the environment to generate points of interest, then samples one and drives to that point. Given an image from the robot camera, a VLM outputs text describing the scene the robot observes, and objects that exist in that scene. The output is forwarded to an LLM to generate tasks the robot could attempt. Tasks are filtered via self-reflection to reject tasks and categorize them into ones that need human assistance, and ones that do not. A valid task is sampled from the filtered list, and the robot attempts it. The attempt is scored on how diverse the task and video is compared to prior data, and we repeat.

Here’s an example of how this would pan out in a practical experiment:

Constitution serves as a safety measure: While the benefit of using LLMs to generate diverse tasks for robots is apparent, the Google team acknowledged the danger of the LLMs suggesting unsafe tasks or tasks outside of the robot’s capabilities. Thus, the need for a Robot Constitution.

“In this work, we do not finetune the language model, and instead use prompting to guide the task generation. We call this prompt the robot constitution, since it is made of rules that describe desired robot behavior,” said the blog.

This constitution is divided into three categories:

Foundational rules: A robot may not injure a human being. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with F1. A robot must obey orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with F1 or F2.

Fun Fact! These prompts are modified versions of Asimov’s original robotics laws which are as follows:

A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

Concerning the parallels between Asimov’s laws and the foundational rules, the team in its paper said, “The first law removes the “through inaction” part [mentioned in Asimov’s law], as our robot’s agency is limited and we do not want to bias towards in-action. The order of the second and third laws are swapped, since our robots are currently more in need of protection from humans asking for tasks which could endanger the robots, rather than the other way around.”

Safety rules: These prompts specify which tasks are considered unsafe or undesired based on current capabilities in deployment. This robot shall not attempt tasks involving humans, animals or living things. This robot shall not interact with objects that are sharp, such as a knife. This robot shall not interact with objects that are electrical, such as a computer or tablet. Embodiment rules: The prompts describe limitations of the robot’s embodiment, such as its maximum payload. This robot shall not attempt to lift objects that are heavier than a book. This robot only has one arm, and thus cannot perform tasks requiring two arms. For example, it cannot open a bottle.

Further practical safety measures include things like an automatic stop being worked into the robot’s programming if the force on its joints exceed a given threshold, instructions to all active robots to remain in the line-of-sight of a human supervisor with a physical deactivation switch.

Will there be an AI Constitution as well? According to DeepMind, AutoRT “is a promising step towards embodied AI that can run anywhere,” although it stressed that the system is still in its preliminary stages.

It is important to remember though that even Asimov created his three laws only to highlight later in his stories how these laws can be manipulated or worked around (read The Naked Sun). It will be interesting to see how Google intends to incorporate these rules into its existing AIs and how hackers figure out how dance around these rules. Until then, you better brush-up on your sci-fi reading to keep abreast of possible breakthroughs in tech policy.

