Sushruti Verma Reviews Global Expressions of Digital Rights, and Lessons for India: Meta India Tech Scholars 2022-23

“My main hold up with the [data protection law recently passed in India] is that various recommendations [on rights] were not included in the final act, ” argued Sushruti Verma in her research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). “There are also not a lot of clear guidelines for organisations [on how to enforce these rights]. This is going to cause a lot of hurdles when people start demanding that this right [of theirs should] be exercised. Another concern is that [the law] will lead to much more litigation. The act is unclear, so everyone is going to have to question every little thing to get more clarity.”

Verma, a recent law graduate, examined the treatment of various rights under India’s data protection law, and how their framing squares up against global best practices. Through this contrasting exercise, Verma identified the strengths and weaknesses of the law, painting a picture of what India’s digital rights landscape may look like once the law is implemented.

Verma is currently working as a Product and Legal expert at Webnyay. Webnyay is an ODR platform, specialising in grievance redressal for companies. Most recently, they have been empanelled by SEBI for the new SMART ODR Initiative, a project that Verma is overlooking. With a solid foundation in law, her focus extends beyond traditional legal boundaries as she navigates the intricate intersection of law and technology.

Verma always held a strong interest in coding, which translated into an interest in technology law during her academics. She worked on a Chrome extension that scraped Indian Kanoon and provided citations at the click of a button; a tool to help law students and practitioners alike. She was also one of the founding members of the Technology Law Society at Jindal University. As a member of the Res-Ed Cohort, an initiative by Resolutio, she researched Generative AI and its impact on artists globally. Apart from academic interests, she is a self-proclaimed cinephile and jock.

