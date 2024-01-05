G20 website saw 1.6 million cyberattacks per minute during the summit: Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre CEO

G20’s official website saw 1.6 million cybersecurity attacks per minute during the summit, the chief executive officer of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) Rajesh Kumar said during the centre’s annual press conference. “They were trying DDoS…Distributed Denial of Service attacks. So lot of pinging was going so that the website goes down,” he said. Kumar explained that the DDoS attacks began the moment G20’s website was put up, and peaked during the summit.

DDoS is a type of cyber attack where attackers flood the targeted website with heavy traffic to exhaust its bandwidth, resulting in the unavailability of the website.

When asked how many attacks had taken place against the government infrastructure, Kumar pointed out such attacks are a continuous process. “In fact, even scanning [of websites] is a kind of cybersecurity incident and that runs into lakhs. I mean, it doesn’t get converted into a breach, but there are efforts ongoing. Every minute, there are hundreds and thousands of efforts which are made from across the country, across the world,” he said.

What is I4C?

I4C is an entity under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has been established to create an effective framework for the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrime in India.

The state of cybercrime reporting in India:

On average, per one lakh citizens, 129 cybercrime complaints were reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in 2023. The states that registered the highest cybercrime complaints were — Haryana (381), Telangana (261), Uttarakhand (243), Gujarat (226), and Goa (166) [all figures are per one lakh citizens]. In the union territories, Delhi ranked the highest in terms of complaints and received 755 complaints per one lakh citizens.

The NCRP, which was established in 2019, has cumulatively seen more than 31 lakh complaints. Of these, 66,000 complaints were converted into FIRs. Kumar mentioned that over 5000 cybercrime complaints are reported per day on average. Cumulatively, 2023 saw 15,56, 176 in 2023, a 60.9% from 2022.

Finance frauds taking place in India:

Investment scams: 38% of all financial frauds in 2023 were investment scams including part-time job scams and ponzi schemes. He said that these are not people from India but rather from inimical nations. He added that through the Ministry of External Affairs, diplomatic efforts are being made to put an end to such scams.

Loan apps: Kumar mentioned that 85,000 loan app-related frauds were reported in 2023. These loan apps use the victim’s data as collateral, by accessing the user’s information such as contacts, location, call logs, and bank account details. Kumar mentioned that this is an organized cybercrime effort. “That is why this volume is so high and that is why we are finding it a bit difficult to get a grip on this,” he added.

Customer care: There have been 43,000 cases of customer care-related scams. In this scam, users are convinced to download malware through a phishing link which takes a wide variety of permissions (such as to read and send SMSs). This scam is largely used to steal OTPs (one-time passwords).

“Between 1 April 2021 to 31 December [2023], we have lost Rs 10,319 crore rupees,” Kumar said. Of this, 10% of the money has been successfully recovered on average, he informed.

Joint cybercrime efforts across India:

Another initiative that Kumar highlighted was the Pratibimb web portal created as a collaborative effort between Jharkhand police and I4C. This portal, launched on a pilot basis in December, uses geospatial mapping to pinpoint the physical locations of mobile numbers associated with cybercrime. Kumar mentioned that during the first week of December, Jharkhand had reported 31,228 cybercrimes. This number dropped to 24,264 in the last week of the month. He said that I4C informs station house officers (SHO) whenever hotspots of cybercrime form in their respective regions.

