FASTags with Incomplete KYC to be Deactivated by January 2024: Transport Ministry’s New Directive

The move is part of the NHAI’s new initiative to discourage linking of a single FASTag with multiple vehicles or linking of multiple FASTags with a single vehicle.

Published

What’s the news: FASTags with incomplete KYC will get deactivated/blacklisted by banks post-January 31, 2024, announced the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a press release on January 15, 2024. The move is part of the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative that aims “to discourage user behavior of using single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle,” and FASTags being issued without completing the required KYC in violation of RBI’s mandate.

“To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. FASTag users must also comply with ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks. Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024,” said the Ministry in the press release.

What is FASTag? Fastag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the NHAI. It uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it. The goal is to reduce congestion and ensure faster transit through toll plazas on national highways.

Is FASTag being replaced? The government initiative comes at a time when Livemint reported the NHAI’s plan to launch GPS-based toll collection on various routes throughout India that will “ultimately replace the existing FASTag-based tolling system.” This does raise concerns about personal data tracking such as a vehicle’s movement on highways. However, Livemint reported the new system will first be launched on a voluntary basis.

Regarding FASTag, the Ministry said in the press release that the system has a “penetration rate of around 98 percent” and has over 8 crore users.

