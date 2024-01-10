Event Announcement: Deep Fakes and Democracy, Virtual Event, January 17 #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on “Deep Fakes and Democracy.” We had previously postponed the event due to scheduling conflicts with significant events such as the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit but we’re back and ready to delve into the regulatory environment governing deep fakes, and their impact on freedom of speech, safe harbor, and elections, as well as solutions to address problems posed by deep fakes.

Deep fakes and AI-driven fabrications have already made their presence felt in India, with multiple instances of deep fake videos featuring prominent figures making rounds on social media in India. As we approach the elections, the looming threat of a “Deep Fake Elections” is palpable. Leveraging deep fakes to spread false narratives about candidates, manipulate voter perceptions, and potentially influence election outcomes presents a chilling prospect. The case of a candidate using deep fakes to release a campaign video in a different language serves as a testament to the potential of this technology – both constructive and destructive.

The need of the hour is a multifaceted approach that draws upon insights from technology, government, academia, and the public. We aim to foster a collaborative environment that encourages balanced, pragmatic solutions, whether technological, societal, media or legal, without compromising internet freedom.

Please register to attend by filling out the form here.

Note: Registration doesn’t guarantee participation.

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Time: 3:00- 5:15 PM

Venue: Online

What will we discuss?

Internationally, the issue of deep fakes is equally, if not more, pressing. As tools for deep fake creation become better, faster, and cheaper, their potential to sow discord in society and harm our democracy escalates. Deep fakes can significantly amplify the impact of misinformation and disinformation in society. Deep fakes can be weaponized to spread hate speech and trigger violence, fostering a climate of distrust and paranoia.

In India, the construct of safe harbor under the IT Act, which shields platforms from being held liable for third-party content, stands threatened by the rise of deep fakes. Altering this act to hold platforms accountable for user content could lead to mass censorship. This would severely impact the democratic nature of the internet and could potentially stifle platforms that host largely harmless, educational content.

The event will cover some of the following broad themes—

Challenges with differentiating harmful deep fakes and legitimate free speech

Challenges that platforms face while taking down deep fakes

The role of the government in mitigating the impact of deep fakes on elections

The role of platforms in mitigating the impact of deep fakes on elections

How tech platforms currently deal with deep fakes

Technology solutions for addressing deep fakes

Challenges with attribution of liability for harmful deep fakes

Impact of deep fakes on safe harbor

Why should you attend?

Here are 5 reasons why, if you’re in technology/policy, you must consider attending MediaNama discussions:

At MediaNama discussions you get to share your point of view, instead of being talked to by a panel: over 60% of a MediaNama discussion is interactive and focused on debating issues with the participants in the roomful of an audience curated for relevance. We have dedicated networking time at MediaNama discussions, where you can meet and engage with others working on the same subject, and get a sense of what's happening behind the scenes. We curate our participants for a diversity of perspectives, with people working on the same issue, but coming from a different background: hear not just from policy wonks, but also technologists, founders, people working with lawmakers, among others. At MediaNama we are focused on providing our readers and attendees with both the depth and breadth of understanding of technology policy.

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before January 16, 2024.

In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before January 16, 2024. MediaNama’s subscribers get guaranteed access to all our events. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work. Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.