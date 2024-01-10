EU wants to know if there are competition concerns in generative AI Market

The European Commission on January 9 announced that it is looking into whether there are competition concerns in the generative AI market including whether the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft might be reviewable under EU's merger law. The Commission has invited interested stakeholders to share their feedback via email by 11 March 2024. "It has become clear in the past that digital markets can be fast-moving and innovative, but they may also present certain characteristics (network effects, lack of multi-homing, 'tipping'), which can result in entrenched market positions and potential harmful competition behaviour that is difficult to address afterwards. Therefore, it appears opportune for the Commission as a competition law enforcer to engage in a forward-looking analysis of technology and market trends to identify potential competition issues that may arise in these fields," the Commission said. Questions for consideration: The Commission shared the following questions on which it would like feedback: What are the main components (i.e., inputs) necessary to build, train, deploy and distribute generative AI systems? Please explain the importance of these components. What are the main barriers to entry and expansion for the provision, distribution or integration of generative AI systems and/or components, including AI models? Please indicate to which components they relate. What are the main drivers of competition (i.e., the elements that make a company a successful player) for the provision, distribution or integration of generative AI systems and/or components, including AI models? Which competition issues will likely emerge for the provision, distribution or integration of…

