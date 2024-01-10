wordpress blog stats
EU wants to know if there are competition concerns in generative AI Market

The European Commission said that it is looking into recently concluded partnerships between large companies as such moves can result in “entrenched market positions and potential harmful competition behaviour.”

The European Commission on January 9 announced that it is looking into whether there are competition concerns in the generative AI market including whether the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft might be reviewable under EU's merger law. The Commission has invited interested stakeholders to share their feedback via email by 11 March 2024. "It has become clear in the past that digital markets can be fast-moving and innovative, but they may also present certain characteristics (network effects, lack of multi-homing, 'tipping'), which can result in entrenched market positions and potential harmful competition behaviour that is difficult to address afterwards. Therefore, it appears opportune for the Commission as a competition law enforcer to engage in a forward-looking analysis of technology and market trends to identify potential competition issues that may arise in these fields," the Commission said. Questions for consideration: The Commission shared the following questions on which it would like feedback: What are the main components (i.e., inputs) necessary to build, train, deploy and distribute generative AI systems? Please explain the importance of these components. What are the main barriers to entry and expansion for the provision, distribution or integration of generative AI systems and/or components, including AI models? Please indicate to which components they relate. What are the main drivers of competition (i.e., the elements that make a company a successful player) for the provision, distribution or integration of generative AI systems and/or components, including AI models? Which competition issues will likely emerge for the provision, distribution or integration of…

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

