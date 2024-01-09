wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

A Complaint Against Faulty AI-Based Fraud Detection System in US Highlights Key Concerns Regulators Must Note

EPIC’s complaint states that Thomson Reuters indulged in acquiring data unlawfully and using “harmful AI practices” in building its tool, Fraud Detect.

Published

The Electronic Privacy Information Centre (EPIC) has filed a complaint against the Thomson Reuters with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging development and deployment of faulty fraud detection system called ‘Fraud Detect’ through unlawful practices. On the basis of a three-year-long investigation carried out by EPIC, the organisation’s complaint states that Thomson Reuters—a multinational information services conglomerate—indulged in acquiring data unlawfully and using “harmful AI practices” in building Fraud Detect. What’s Fraud Detect? Fraud Detect is an automated tool, which is primarily used for detection and prevention of frauds in the government or commercial healthcare service delivery system. According to the complaint, Thomson Reuters’ Fraud Detect system has been provided to government agencies in at least 42 different states. These agencies rely on the system for determining “how much assistance public benefits recipients should receive, if any, as well as whether and when to initiate fraud investigations or overpayment proceedings”. EPIC has called on the FTC to investigate the company for “unfair and deceptive practices” in violation of provisions of the FTC Act and the US’ Fair Credit Reporting Act. More about the complaint discussed below. Why it matters: This case raises critical questions regarding deployment of automated systems for public delivery programmes. Who develops these systems and how? What guides the development of tools that are used for facilitating governance? What are the requirements that private companies are obligated to meet before launching products that cater to a larger public? Who will be held accountable for any potential…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ