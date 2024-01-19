The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), along with the Department of Consumer Affairs, in November 2023 launched a framework for online consumer reviews, which prescribes measures to curb fake and deceptive reviews in e-commerce. Currently, the framework is voluntary, but starting next month, it could become mandatory for all e-commerce platforms, Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has indicated. "You see those reviews. You see those 4.5 stars and you think it is a good product, maybe I'll buy it. You don't know who the seller is. But who is going to authenticate those stars? So we have developed standards in BIS for systems to manage fake reviews. And next month, we are toying with the idea of making it compulsory that all e-commerce websites should have systems where they manage fake reviews," Rohit Kumar Singh said at the Moneycontrol Policy Next summit on January 19. Why does this matter: Reviews are important to the e-commerce shopping experience because buyers cannot physically view or examine a product. But paid and fake reviews degrade trust in the system and could be harmful to consumers. E-commerce platforms (ranging from Amazon to Swiggy to MakeMyTrip to the Google Play Store) have tried to address these issues by improving the review moderation process over the years, but many of the concerns continue to exist. The BIS framework could help curb such fake reviews. However, it should be noted that the framework is limited to reviews on e-commerce sites and does not apply to…
E-commerce platforms will soon have to mandatorily implement systems to prevent fake reviews
Currently, the framework is voluntary, but starting next month, it could become mandatory for all e-commerce platforms, the Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs has indicated.
