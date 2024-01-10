wordpress blog stats
Conscious decision to indicate that OTTs are excluded from the telecom act: DoT

The lack of clarity on the inclusion of OTT services has been a contentious topic ever since its 2023 version was tabled in Lok Sabha late last year.

Published

“It was a conscious decision to indicate that the OTT service providers are not going to be regulated under the Indian Telecommunication Act 2023,” PK Singh, Chief Information Security Officer(CISO) with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) said during an industry briefing on the Telecommunication Act, 2023 held on January 10. “The government is contemplating an act to cover all such type of service providers who are beyond the mandate of the Indian Telecommunication Act,” he further added. Singh was responding to a participant’s question about whether Section 22 of the bill, which allows the government to prescribe measures to protect and ensure the cyber security of telecommunication networks and services, will include ovethe govt r-the-top (OTT) services under its ambit. The measures to ensure cybersecurity under Section 22 include “collection, analysis, and dissemination of traffic data that is generated, transmitted, received or stored in telecommunication networks.”

The lack of clarity on the inclusion of OTT services has been a contentious topic ever since its 2023 version was tabled in Lok Sabha late last year. Many have interpreted the definition of message under the bill as broad enough to include OTT communication services (like WhatsApp and Telegram) under it. Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has however clarified that OTTs are regulated by the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and continue to be regulated by it.

Contradictory voices:

Notably, while Singh talked about a new OTT regulation, Deb Kumar Chakrabarti, Director General of the National Telecommunication Institute for Policy Research, Innovation & Training (NTIPRIT) said that OTTs are “sheer innovation”, adding that bringing them under regulation would block their growth. “Another point, in India, OTTs are yet to grow the way it has grown in the developed countries,” Chakrabarti mentioned. He explained that there is a need for adequate business growth first and that regulation may be re-looked into subsequently.

Will the government analyze data generated by OTTs?

Singh explained that since OTT services use telecommunication networks to provide their services, a lot of telecom traffic data pertaining to OTT services will be generated. “And we would be in a position to analyse those specific telecom traffic data and recommend and take appropriate measures and appropriate steps to prevent the users from getting defrauded or users getting being cheated by way of any type of telecommunication which is happening in the country,” he explained.

A participant during the briefing pointed out that OTT apps authenticate users based on mobile number-based verification and asked whether there would be any accountability for the fraudsters on these apps. “The DoT is already in discussion with OTT service providers,” Singh said. He explained that there is a perception that the authentication measures used by OTTs are not strong, “so when the appropriate bill gets drafted, the appropriate mechanisms are going to be incorporated so that the OTT service providers also make use of the telecom identities and the KYC [know-your-customer] verification mechanism which the Telecommunication Act has mandated and prescribed,” he added. He said that while issues related to OTTs will be addressed by a new bill if the Telecom Act can play a role in addressing some of these issues, it will continue to play that role.

