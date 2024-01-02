Digital Rights Group Files Complaint Against X Over Targeted Ads Using Political, Religious Data

On December 14, non-profit organization NOYB–European Center for Digital Rights announced that it had filed a complaint with the Dutch Data Protection Board against X (formerly Twitter) for “unlawfully using the political views and religious beliefs of its users for targeted advertising” in the Netherlands. The processing of such data is restricted under two European Union legislations— The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and The Digital Services Act (DSA). Violation of this data processing restriction can result in a fine of up to € 20 000 000 or 4% of the company’s global annual turnover (whichever is higher) in case of the GDPR and a fine of up to 6% of a company’s annual global turnover in case of the DSA. With this being a violation of both these regulations, X could potentially find itself paying a pretty hefty penalty.

NOYB claims that in September 2023, X used people’s political/religious views to determine whether people should be shown an ad campaign by the EU Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs. This campaign promoted the EU’s regulation laying down rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse. Under this regulation, according to a report by the Guardian, encrypted service providers may have to survey messages, videos and photos transmitted through them for identifiers of certain types of content when it is suspected that a service is being used to disseminate harmful material.

How was this targeted advertising campaign discovered?

The complaint against the EU Commission notes that between September 18 2023 and September 27 2023, an ad campaign supporting the regulation was displayed to Dutch speakers. This campaign claimed that 78% of people in the Netherlands supported the EU legislative proposal to prevent and combat child sexual abuse.

NYOB filed this complaint on behalf of a Dutch resident who, upon seeing the EU Commission’s advertisement downloaded an archive of his data through X. This archive did not contain who the ad was targeted towards but instead contained segments that were excluded from the scope of the ad campaign. These “excluded segments” were people interested in keywords like Brexit, politicians like Marine Le Pen and Giorgia Meloni, and political parties like AfD and Vox. The users’ religious beliefs were also factored into whether or not they were shown the campaign with X mentioning Christian, FEMYSO [Forum Of European Muslim Youth And Student Organisations], and anti-Christian being mentioned as excluded religious segments.

One ad campaign, two alleged guilty parties:

According to a report by TechCrunch, in October 2023, the European Union’s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, confirmed the Commission is investigating the ad campaign and whether or not it broke rules under the DSA. Then, in November 2023, NYOB filed a complaint against the EU Commission for the aforementioned ad campaign with the European Data Protection Supervisor. The non-profit says that this targeted advertising campaign “is a serious threat to the EU legislative process and completely contradicts the Commission’s intention to make political advertising more transparent.”

Just a day after NYOB made its complaint, Politico reported that in an internal note sent to all heads of service and director generals, the Commission’s Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant recommended a temporary suspension of advertising on X until further notice to “avoid risks of reputational damage to the Commission.” This was done as a result of the disinformation circulating on X, especially concerning the Israel-Hamas war.

Both X and the EU Commission broke their own rules:

The DSA requires platforms to provide users with “clear information” on why they are being recommended certain content. The breakdown X gave the complainant of the recommended advertisement goes to show that the DSA is effective in some ways. However, the EU Commission (which is responsible for supervising the compliance of the designated platforms) breaking the law itself, displays inconsistencies with how the law is being upheld.

It is also notable that such targeted advertising is not just a violation of the DSA but also of X’s advertising guidelines. These guidelines state that sensitive categories such as religious beliefs and political affiliations will not be targeted on the platform. Further, it mentions that violations of ad politics are taken very seriously and a violation may lead to, “[the] removal of offending advertisements and advertisers from the X Ads platform,” X says. As of writing this story, the EU Commission’s ad campaign is still up on the platform.

X under hot water in the EU:

On December 18, the EU Commission announced that it had opened up formal proceedings against X to assess whether the platform breached the DSA “in areas linked to risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers.” These formal proceedings were being initiated based on a preliminary investigation conducted using the risk assessment report X submitted to the commission in September, its transparency report from November, and its response to a formal request for information on the dissemination of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas conflict on the platform.

This investigation will focus on the effectiveness of measures taken to combat information manipulation on the platform. This includes verifying the effectiveness of X’s community notes system in the EU and policies “mitigating risks to civic discourse and electoral processes.” The commission will also look into measures taken by X to increase the transparency of its platform. The commission says that its preliminary investigation had revealed that the platform had shortcomings in giving researchers access to X’s publicly accessible data, as well as shortcomings in its ad repository. X is also being investigated for the deceptive design of its user interface, in relation to checkmarks linked to certain subscription products.

“X remains committed to complying with the Digital Services Act and is cooperating with the regulatory process,” the platform’s security team said in response to the formal proceedings, adding that it is important that this process remains free from political influence. This is the first time that the EU has launched formal proceedings under the DSA; the result of these proceedings and the other ongoing investigations will shed light on how the act will be enforced.

