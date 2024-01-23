Suspend Website Promising Customers Free Ram Temple Prasad While Using Protected Khadi Marks, Rules Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court recently restrained a website from infringing on the Khadi and Village Industries Commission’s trademarks, while hearing a case regarding its scamming consumers with offers to deliver free prasad (or religious offerings) distributed at the recently concluded inauguration ceremony for the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

In his January 18th order, Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that:

…The Court is of the prima facie opinion that Defendants No. 1 and 2’s marks “KHADI ORGANIC”…are deceptively similar to Plaintiff’s KHADI mark, which is fully incorporated in the impugned marks. It appears that Defendants No. 1 and 2 are attempting to monopolise the consecration event by preying on the public’s religious beliefs and devotion and deceiving them into transferring money to Defendants No. 1 and 2, using the Plaintiff’s goodwill…”

Justice Narula subsequently restrained the website from using and infringing on Khadi’s marks when “manufacturing, selling, offering for sale, exporting, advertising, directly or indirectly, any kind of goods and/or services”, and to take down their social media pages bearing the infringing marks, or similar ones. An unnamed domain name registrar was directed to suspend the domain name for the infringing website. The case will be heard next on May 27th.

What did the website do?: Sometime this month, Khadi came across an Instagram reel ad for the website “www.khadiorganic.com”, that promised free prasad from the temple’s consecration ceremony, for a delivery fee. Users simply had to fill out a form on the website, and pay delivery charges (which differed for Indian and foreign customers). It also had a donations page seeking public contributions to finance the free prasad delivery. Moreover, the website promoted itself as the “official” place for “sale of Ayodhya Ram Mandir prasad” across Instagram, suggesting that it was affiliated with the temple’s trust in charge of organising the ceremony.

Customers subsequently posted videos on Instagram highlighting that the free prasad deal was a scam, alleging that after collecting payments, the website didn’t provide them with tracking receipts confirming the purchase. The website subsequently held an Instagram live on January 14th addressing the allegations, where it admitted that it is a private initiative with no links to the temple’s trust. The website had received nearly 20 lakh orders for the prasad at that time.

The website, which was registered in 2021 but only became active recently, was also selling other goods, like food items, prayer items, home temples, and more, bearing the “Khadi Earth” trademarks. The company also filed a trademark registration application for “Khadi Organic” on January 13th.

