wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Delhi HC Holds that IndiaMART Cannot Claim Safe Harbour while Hosting Listings for Counterfeit Puma Goods

IndiaMART allows third-party sellers to choose “Puma” from a drop down menu as a descriptor for their goods. However, due to few verification processes, peddlers of counterfeit goods get to also select the option, leading to the proliferation of unauthorized goods.

Published

The Delhi High Court recently held that e-commerce platform IndiaMART couldn't claim safe harbour while hosting multiple listings for knock-off Puma goods. In his January 3rd judgment, Justice C. Hari Shankar directed the platform to take down all infringing listings bearing Puma's registered trade marks. Safe harbour, held under Section 79 of the Information and Technology Act, 2000, protects intermediaries from being held liable for the third-party content they host, provided they comply with applicable laws.  IndiaMART allows third-party sellers signing up to the platform to choose "Puma" from a drop down menu as a descriptor for the goods they're selling. However, there are few verification processes while doing so, leading to peddlers of counterfeit goods selecting the option as well, and a proliferation of unauthorised Puma knockoffs on the platform. Finding that providing the drop down option constitutes trade mark infringement by IndiaMART, Justice Hari Shankar subsequently restrained IndiaMART from providing any of Puma's registered trade marks as options in the menu. "E-commerce websites are commercial ventures, and are inherently profit oriented," Justice Hari Shankar reasoned. "There is, of course, nothing objectionable in this; but, while ensuring their highest returns, such websites have also to sedulously protect intellectual property rights of others. They cannot, with a view to further their financial gains, put in place a protocol by which infringers and counterfeiters are provided an avenue to infringe and counterfeit. Any such protocol has to meet with firm judicial disapproval...There is nothing inherently illegal in IIL providing a drop…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ