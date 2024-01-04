Delhi HC Holds that Accused in Ongoing CBI Trial Can’t be Coerced to Share Passwords for Seized Devices

Justice Saurabh Banerjee of the Delhi High Court recently held that the accused in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry cannot be coerced into sharing the passwords for seized electronic devices, as they are protected by constitutional rights against self-incrimination. The matter was first reported by Live Law.

“Any accused like the applicant herein, is always very much expected to not only join investigation, but also to participate therein, so as not to cause any hindrance to the ongoing investigation,” Justice Banerjee’s December 18th order held. “Thus, any accused like the applicant is expected to show high sensitivity, diligence and understanding during such an investigation. At the same time the concerned Investigating Agency cannot expect anyone who is an accused, like the applicant herein, to sing in a tune which is music to their ears, more so, whence such an accused, like the applicant herein is well and truly protected under Article 20(3) of The Constitution of India [under which the right against self-incrimination is held]. Also, in the present case, as the trial is ongoing, the applicant cannot be coerced to reveal/ disclose the password(s) or any other like details in view of the aforesaid protection guaranteed to him under the Constitution of India.”

In a similar case from 2022, a Delhi district court held that a CBI-accused cannot be compelled to provide the passwords for their devices seized during an investigation. Obtaining the information without their consent would violate their right against self-incrimination, Justice Naresh Kumar Laka held.

Legislative trends towards search and seizure of digital devices in India may impact rights against self-incrimination: The Indian government’s broad search and seizure powers of digital evidence are the subject of multiple pending Supreme Court challenges. The academics, tech giants, and media professionals behind the petitions argue that the Indian government’s procedurally non-compliant digital evidence collection violates their rights to privacy, and against self-incrimination. The Indian government recently promised the apex court to draw up new guidelines for the search and seizure of devices.

Nevertheless, legislative developments may only accentuate these concerns over government intrusions on fundamental rights. A recently passed law replacing India’s colonial-era criminal procedure framework explicitly allows for various types of digital evidence to be summoned by courts. This covers “electronic communication” like messages, call recordings, and emails, and devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and cameras. A parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing the draft of the law when first proposed recommended that the government introduce mandates on the secure handling of evidence (and proper chain of custody processing measures) to prevent tampering. According to our reading of the law, these changes were not incorporated by the Indian government. Speaking to MediaNama when the law was first proposed, the Internet Freedom Foundation’s Radhika Roy explained the consequences of broadening the ambit of digital evidence:

“…the legal backing will certainly provide a heightened impetus to law enforcement agencies to demand the production of communication devices. This can have far-reaching consequences as it may lead to increasing instances of violation of our right to privacy because we increasingly rely upon our communication devices, such as mobile phones, for our functioning…Our communication devices contain a multitude of information, including sensitive information, pertaining to our personal lives. This includes photographs, and chats, not excluding privileged communication such as communication with lawyers. More often than not, such communication may be incriminating in nature depending on the subjectivity of the authorities examining it. In such cases, full-fledged access to communication devices by law enforcement agencies and the courts violates our right against self-incrimination.”

What was the case about?: Sanket Bhadresh Modi sought bail in an FIR filed against him by the CBI in Delhi in 2022 under various provisions of the law:

The Indian Penal Code, 1860 : Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy); Section 170 (punishment for impersonating a public servant); Section 384 (punishment for extortion); Section 420 (punishment for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property); and Section 503 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

: Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy); Section 170 (punishment for impersonating a public servant); Section 384 (punishment for extortion); Section 420 (punishment for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property); and Section 503 (punishment for criminal intimidation). Information and Technology Act, 2000: Section 66C (punishment for identity theft); Section 66D (punishment for using computer resources for cheating someone by impersonation); Section 75 (the law’s applicability for offences committed outside of India); Section 85 (punishment for offences by companies).

The FIR came after sources alleged that “E-Sampark Softech Pvt. Ltd” (Modi was allegedly its Director) used fraudulent call centres in India to place “millions” of scam calls to the United States (US), ultimately defrauding its citizens of around $20 million. The scammers impersonated US government officials, posing as representatives of customs, tax, immigration, social security, and housing departments. They threatened the victims with arrest, criminal complaints, penalties and fines, and seizure, coercing them to transfer funds to them through wire transfers, cash transfers, bank transfers, gift cards, vouchers, and “I-tune cards” (this may be a typo, and could be a reference to an iTunes gift card issued by Apple). Modi and at least 12 others were listed as the accused in the FIR. The alleged scam appears to have been a family affair, with Modi’s father and brother among the co-accused, although they weren’t arrested.

Modi’s lawyer argued that he’d been “under protection with regards to arrest” for over 200 days, and hadn’t misused the liberties granted to him during this period. Barring one instance, he participated in the investigation, and overall, satisfied the “triple test” to be granted bail. According to the Supreme Court Observer’s explanation of the triple test, “courts considering bail applications must decide whether an accused is likely to flee from justice, tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

In its reply to the submissions, the CBI rebutted that Modi didn’t provide them with the passwords or details for his email and crypto wallets. Relying on two Supreme Court judgments, Modi’s lawyer argued that it has been established that non-cooperation cannot be grounds for denying bail, and that Modi can’t be forced to incriminate himself. Additionally, Modi was the only one of the 12 accused to have been arrested. Given that the investigation against him was complete, a chargesheet had been filed, and that the trial would take time to conclude, there was “no fruitful purpose” in keeping Modi “languishing behind bars”, his lawyer added. The chargesheet was filed last September, while Modi had been in custody since last July.

The CBI’s lawyer opposed the bail application, adding that Modi, the Director of E-Sampark, was “the real kingpin behind the entire racquet”. Additionally, despite being served with the required notices under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (explained here), Modi didn’t cooperate and provide the passwords for the recovered digital evidence. Further, the investigation into the FIR was still preliminary, and if released on bail, Modi may threaten witnesses and tamper with evidence. Modi’s actions, along with those of the co-accused, allegedly affected India’s “international image” and should be dealt with strictly, the CBI’s counsel added.

Court grants bail to Modi, looks at triple test: Justice Banerjee remained unsympathetic towards the CBI’s concerns of evidence tampering, reminding the agency that it was already in possession of the seized laptops, mobile phones, and other gadgets. “As such, if granted bail, there are hardly any chances of the applicant tampering with the same,” Justice Banerjee noted in the December 18th order. “In fact, though it is of little relevance, however, this Court notes that there is no allegation of the same kind against the father and brother, who are also coaccused along with the applicant and who have not been arrested at all,” Justice Banerjee observed.

Banerjee added that the alleged victims of Modi’s suspected crimes are overseas and largely beyond his reach, making the chances of witness intimidation happening “minuscule”. Further, the CBI never made the argument that Modi had misused his liberties while out on interim bail for 203 days. “This Court does not find the applicant to be a flight risk or a case wherein he would shun away from participating in the investigation, as and when called for,” Justice Banerjee observed.

Finally, Justice Banerjee added that until the investigation is completed, Modi remains a suspect and cannot be presumed to be guilty. Keeping him behind bars would violate his fundamental rights to life and liberty, held under Article 21 of the Constitution. “Considering the aforesaid factual scenario coupled with the legal position at hand, it would be in the interest of justice, if the applicant is released on bail,” the December 18th order noted.

