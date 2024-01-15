wordpress blog stats
Delhi HC Directs ISPs, DNRs to Block Access to Websites, Social Media Pages Infringing on Gaming Platform Winzo’s Trademarks

Additionally, Meta was directed to block various social media handles using Winzo’s registered marks, while Google was asked to de-index URLs infringing on Winzo’s marks.

The Delhi High Court recently issued a dynamic injunction directing 20 Internet Service Providers to block access to websites, .apk sites, and social media pages infringing on online gaming major Winzo’s trademarks, “WinZO” and “WinZO Games”. Justice Anish Dayal directed them to take these steps within 24 hours of receipt of the January 8th order.

11 domain name registrars were further directed to immediately suspend domains and subdomains using Winzo’s registered marks, and furnish information on the names, addresses, and other identifiers of 23 of the infringing websites. The case will be heard next on May 1st.

A quick refresher: dynamic injunctions have evolved with the rise of piracy online. The injunction, or order, serves two purposes. First, it directs that pirate or copyright-infringing websites mentioned in the present suit should be blocked. Second, it also applies to mirror websites that crop up immediately after the blocking order is issued that are brought to the court’s notice. “Today, brands have to ensure that they are continuously and closely monitoring the dynamic world of the internet to ensure that there is no misuse of their brand trust by illegal operators to mislead consumers,” Winzo Co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore said in a statement.

To that end, to deal with unknown entities infringing on Winzo’s marks whether currently or in the future, the High Court held:

“Wherever the mark “WinZO”/“WINZO” is being identically is being used (sic) on a website/URL/social media handle (such as Facebook and Instagram), the same shall be taken down within 36 working hours upon information being given by the Plaintiffs to the respective DNRs/platforms, and an affidavit listing these infringing websites/URLs/ social media handle shall be filed before this Court forthwith. It is clarified that in case the respective DNRs/platforms find request of plaintiff not to be acceptable for any reason, it shall inform plaintiff of the same and the plaintiff then shall be at liberty to file an appropriate application, if so desired…MEITY [IT Ministry] and DOT [Department of Telecommunications] to immediately issue directions to all ISPs…to block access to the websites/URLs as communicated by the Plaintiff.”

The order further restrained the 38 defendants listed currently from using Winzo’s marks for their domain names, social media pages, URLs, or apps, and from infringing them. Meta was further directed to block various social media handles using Winzo’s registered marks, while Google was asked to de-index URLs infringing on Winzo’s marks. The court added that both companies can inform Winzo if they find that any of the flagged pages or URLs aren’t using the marks or infringing on the court’s orders.

What allegations were the infringing defendants facing? Winzo offers around 100 games to its 175 million users in India, and claims to be the country’s “biggest social gaming app”. 10 of the listed defendants allegedly broadcast “unlicensed and pirated content” using Winzo’s trademarks, with URLs including “winzo.net”, “winzo.org”, “winzocasino.com”, among others.

The next 12 defendants allegedly redirected users from their websites to download “.apk” apps to their devices, allowing them to access their unauthorised services that used “deceptively similar/identical marks” to Winzo’s. The app names included “Winzo Games – Play Games”, “WinjoApp – Earn 24 * 7”, and “Winjo Winjo Gold Game: Tips for Winjo Game”.

The next 14 defendants were Instagram and Facebook handles using Winzo’s registered marks without authorisation to allegedly attract “unsuspecting users” and redirect them to websites again illegitimately using Winzo’s marks. The handles included “playmorewinmore”, “winzo King”, and multiple pages somewhat unimaginatively titled “Winzo”. Defendant 76 was an unknown person or John Doe—this represents all those currently using Winzo’s marks without authorisation, or those who doing so in the future.

