The cricket NFT platform Rario recently announced that it'll be winding down its current operations by January 29th. "As we reflect on the events of the last six months- industry headwinds on account of new regulations in web 3.0, crash in the NFT sector coupled with management failures, we have not been able to live up to your expectations," said the Dream Sports-backed company in a press release issued last night. What service does Rario offer consumers, and how is it affected by the shutdown? Rario describes itself as a digital "collectible" cricket platform. Users can use their purchased Rario collectibles, like cricket players' cards, to access online games hosted by the platform as well "once-in-a-lifetime" fan experiences. For example, the platform's "D3" cricket strategy game co-developed with Dream Sports, allows users to create squads with these player cards—rewards while competing included official merchandise, VIP tickets to matches, meet and greets with players, and "real-money outcomes". The company has clarified that the first India-England test match in the upcoming series, scheduled to start on January 25th, will be the last game hosted on D3. "Please rest assured that your wallet cash balances are safe and available for you to withdraw until March 31st, 2024," the press release added. The company added that it would launch a new platform by March offering "new and engaging cricket games". However, while current Rario cards will not be eligible for it, the "loyal Rario user" will be provided with "additional perks" on the platform,…
Dream Sports-Backed Cricket NFT Platform Rario to Wind Down Ops By Jan 29th, New Cricket Gaming Platform Expected in March
While the company attributed the closure to prevailing industry challenges, it has reassured that its users will be able to withdraw from their wallet until March.
