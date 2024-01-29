wordpress blog stats
India to hold conference on strategic trade controls to ease dual-use goods export

The event should intrigue drone companies as industry holders will discuss legal and regulatory framework around drones and other military items including software and technology.

What’s the news: A National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls will be held on January 30, 2024, in New Delhi to discuss India’s strategic trade control to ensure compliance related to the export of dual-use (industrial and military) goods like drones. The conference will also focus on Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) and Export Controls.

As per a press release, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) along with other government entities will organize the event.

“The conference mainly focuses on outreach to the Industry especially for those dealing in sectors regulated under India’s SCOMET list including special materials and high tech equipment, chemicals, biotechnology, defence, aerospace (comprising Drones/UAVs), electronics and semiconductors, telecommunications, information security, etc. and related software and technology,” said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the announcement. India regulates the exports of dual-use items, nuclear-related and military items including software and technology, under the SCOMET list, which is notified by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Foreign Trade Policy.

SCOMET license required for drone export: During IdeaForge’s August earnings call discussion, the company was asked about its drone export. At the time, the company said there were no substantial exports, as their systems and drones falls under the SCOMET category. This classification requires SCOMET licenses for the company to carry out demonstrations and ship systems to global markets.

As per the thematic sessions of the conference, industry holders will look at the legal and regulatory framework, steps to streamline the SCOMET policy and licensing processes, the enforcement mechanism and supply chain compliance programs. This makes the conference particularly of interest to companies like IdeaForge and Map My India.

Registrations for the conference have been invited by DGFT from all the interested industry and other stakeholders, through its website and other relevant platforms, said the press release. Key international speakers including the Chair of the 1540 Committee of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), senior government officials including the Commerce Secretary, Member (Customs) of CBIC, etc. are expected to attend the event along with over 500 industry representatives.

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

