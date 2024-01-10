wordpress blog stats
Chinese state authority says it can now locate senders of airdropped messages

As per the release, Beijing Wangshendongjian Forensic Appraisal Institute has discovered that message sender details for AirDrop are stored as hash values, and has found a way to convert these values into original text.

A Chinese institution says that it has figured out a way to identify users who send messages via Apple devices’ popular AirDrop feature. In a blog post published by the Beijing Judicial Bureau, the city’s government mentions that the Beijing Wangshendongjian Forensic Appraisal Institute has created a technique to crack Apple’s encrypted device logs and identify the sender’s phone numbers and email accounts.

The blog post highlights that this crackdown on AirDrop messages is to tackle its use for transmitting illegal content in crowded public places like subways, busses, and shopping malls. “Because AirDrop does not require an Internet connection to be delivered, this behavior cannot be effectively monitored through conventional network monitoring methods,” the blog mentioned, explaining why a new method for deciphering the messages was required.

The institute looked at Apple’s device logs and found that details related to an AirDrop message’s sender are recorded as hash values. To decipher these hash values, the institute has created a “rainbow table” of mobile phone numbers and email addresses, which can convert the hash values into original text. No details have been provided to explain how these rainbow tables work.

Notably, in 2019, protestors in Hong Kong used the AirDrop feature to spread information to visiting mainland Chinese residents about the city’s opposition to a contentious bill. Given the utility of Airdrop in ensuring free speech and facilitating the dissemination of information, the development of techniques to identify users challenges the ability of individuals to communicate anonymously, especially in regions where freedom of expression may be constrained. Similar techniques for identifying users sending messages via AirDrop could potentially be employed elsewhere in the world, posing global privacy implications.

Note: The blog post was originally in Chinese and has been translated through Google Translate.

