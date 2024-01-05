Breaking the Cycle: Addressing child sexual abuse material in AI Training Datasets

The Stanford Internet Observatory recently came out with its “Identifying and Eliminating CSAM [child sexual abuse material] in Generative ML Training Data and Models” report and found at least 1,008 CSAM in LAION, a large public dataset used by various Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine learning (ML) models. The Observatory came out with this report after evaluating more than 32 million items in all the LAION datasets and suggested five possible actionable steps to mitigate problems related to CSAM in AI.



The LAION-5B large-scale public dataset is derived from a broad cross‐section of the web that is used to train various visual generative ML models. It is split into several subsets like LAION‐2B‐en, LAION‐2B‐multi and LAION‐1B‐nolang. The report said that models such as Stable Diffusion were trained on billions of scraped images from the LAION‐5B2 dataset, which included CSAM content.

“Having possession of a LAION‐5B dataset populated even in late 2023 implies the possession of thousands of illegal images—not including all of the intimate imagery published and gathered non‐consensually, the legality of which is more variable by jurisdiction,” said the report.

These recent findings help us understand the influence of CSAM in AI models – a relatively new intersectional study. The Observatory had previously conducted research work that indicated generative ML models can and do produce CSAM. However, this work was based on the assumption that models produced CSAM by merging concepts like ‘child’ and ‘explicit act’, not because they were trained directly on CSAM. This AI access to CSAM items is all the more important considering LAION datasets are also used to train other models such as Google’s Imagen. Incidentally, during an audit of the LAION‐400M used by Imagen, developers found “a wide range of inappropriate content including pornographic imagery, racist slurs, and harmful social stereotypes,” and deemed it unfit for public use. Such developments help AI experts keep a watch of when such issues might crop up in their models.

5 Measures to Mitigate CSAM-related Problems in AI Models

According to the report, the presence of CSAM may not “drastically influence the output of the model above and beyond the model’s ability to combine the concepts of sexual activity and children.” However, the presence of repeated identical CSAM instances can pose a problem due to the reinforcement of images of specific victims. In this regard, the Standford Internet Observatory suggests five possible actionable steps to mitigate problems posed by the distribution of CSAM content and its inclusion in model training data.

Removing CSAM material at different stages of access: The study suggested that the following removal actions be taken:

Removal from the original hosting URLs – this action is already in progress

Removal of the metadata entries in public LAION datasets – this will require coordination with LAION and other parties hosting the material

Removal of the actual images from the internal LAION reference datasets – this too will require coordination with the above-mentioned parties

Removal of images and references in downloaded copies of the image set in the possession of various researchers – this will be more difficult since it is not known how many researchers have downloaded the LAION datasets

Removal of CSAM material from the models themselves – the study considers this to be the hardest action of all since it is unknown how such removal could affect the ability of the model to produce CSAM or to replicate the appearance of specific victims.

As an alternative, it suggested “concept ablation or concept erasure” where the model is “trained to partially discard specific concepts. However, unless the concept slated for removal is that of children or nudity as a whole, ablating the concept of CSAM in particular may require access to illegal material itself.”

Crosscheck dubious material against CSAM list: “An obvious gap during the compilation of LAION datasets was that images were not checked against known lists of CSAM,” said the study. As such, it suggested organizations seeking to compile such datasets should work with the relevant country’s child protective services like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the US, Microsoft, C3P, Thorn or similar sources with access to “perceptual or cryptographic hashes of known CSAM.” Further, organizations that have already compiled LAION datasets could use these methods to clean their current datasets.

“Images detected as CSAM should then be submitted to the appropriate entity for triage,” said the report.

Alterations to the model training process: Models trained on erotic content should not be trained on material depicting children, suggested the study since this will limit a model’s ability to conflate the two types of material. The study went so far as to suggest that “images of children should arguably be excluded from generalized training sets entirely.”

At times this is easier said than done. Even the developers of LAION‐5B attempted to classify sexually explicit content and detect underage explicit content. However, the most popular resultant models like Stable Diffusion were ultimately trained on a wide array of content, both explicit and otherwise.

Content hosting platform to implement detection measures retroactively: Keeping in mind the gap between a material being flagged and added to the hash database, the study suggested that platforms implementing a CSAM detection technology should ensure that it is retroactively applied to “all content currently on the platform.” This includes thumbnail/preview images as well. Another option is to store PDQ hashes of all content on the platform, including retroactively, and periodically re‐scanning these against industry PDQ hash databases to detect newly-added material.

Model and dataset hosting platforms to streamline mechanism to remove CSAM: Platforms such as Hugging Face which distribute the training data for models should implement a more streamlined mechanism for reporting and removing links to CSAM, said the report. Similarly, platforms that host and distribute models trained on LAION‐ 5B or derivative datasets should implement a mechanism for reporting and removing models and augmentations known to “produce or substantially assist the creation of CSAM.”

The paper also mentioned that while there are methods to minimize CSAM in datasets, it is challenging to clean or stop the distribution of such open datasets since there is no central authority that hosts the actual data.

