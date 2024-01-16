The Madras High Court recently held that child pornography stored on an electronic device without being transmitted elsewhere wouldn't constitute an offence under either India's main IT law, or law protecting children from sexual harassment. Justice N. Anand Ventakesh subsequently quashed pending district court criminal proceedings filed against the petitioner, one S. Harish, for having child pornography downloaded on his phone. In his January 11th order, Justice Venkatesh also spent considerable time empathising with younger generations struggling with Internet-enabled pornography addictions, while pushing against simply punishing them for these traits: "Porn addiction, like other substances or "things" that people can become addicted to, can be understood through principles of "operant conditioning". This is where a certain behavior, watching porn in this case, is "reinforced", or rewarded, which in turn makes you want to do it again (and again). Lots of different things can be reinforcing, and thus influence our behavior, but porn can be especially reinforcing because the reward taps into a very basic instinctual drive - sex. Therefore, it is very easy to become addicted to porn - it is accessing a fundamental (and very enjoyable) natural drive. It is also much easier to obtain than going out and finding a "mate" to fulfill this drive...The Generation Z Children are grappling with this serious problem and instead of damning and punishing them, the society must be mature enough to properly advice [sic] and educate them and try to counsel them to get rid of that addiction...In the light of the above discussion,…
Having or Watching Child Porn on Phone that Hasn’t Been Transmitted Elsewhere Doesn’t Violate IT or Child Safety Laws: Madras HC
Navigating the complex terrain of digital privacy and child protection laws, Madras HC held that the mere act of storing child porn on one’s device doesn’t fall under the scope of the IT and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Acts.
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers' defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
