wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Government refuses to disclose why CERT-In was exempted from RTI Act: Report

The Department of Personnel and Training issued a notification in November 2023, exempting CERT-In from the RTI Act of 2005.

Published

India’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) refused to disclose records concerning the exemption of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, The Wire reported on January 5 based on an RTI request filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak.

DoPT issued a notification in November 2023 exempting CERT-In from the RTI Act of 2005.

The agency, which is the nodal entity for cybersecurity-related matters in the country, is not known for its accountability and transparency, and the exemption has only given it more reason to act in a black box. It’s worse that the government does not want to reveal why it exempted CERT-In from the RTI Act.

In his RTI request, Venkatesh Nayak asked the DoPT for:

  • a copy of the cabinet note relating to the amendment of the second schedule of the RTI Act, the amendment which essentially exempted CERT-In
  • the note put up for the consideration of the committee of secretaries related to the proposal of the said amendment
  • a copy of all documents relating to the inter-ministerial consultations held concerning the said amendment
  • all file notings and correspondence held in paper and electronic form concerning the said amendment

In its reply, the DoPT refused to share these details noting that the reasons for CERT’s exemption are of a “secret nature.”

“The information provided by the organisations concerned including Indian Computer Emergency Response Team for their inclusion in the second schedule is of secret nature and exempted under Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act i.e. information, disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state, relation with foreign state or lead to incitement of an offence,” the department’s response stated.

This was not the first time Nayak had asked the government for records related to an RTI Act exemption. Back in 2016, when the government exempted the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) from the Act, Nayak filed a similar RTI request and the government gave the requested information.

“It looks like the Government is treating CERT-IN as more strategic to our security interests than the SFC, which looks after our strategic and defence assets including nuclear weapons,” Nayak remarked to The Wire.

Separately, in 2015, a DoPT committee headed by Devesh Chaturvedi recommended that guidelines be adopted to ensure public consultation before any entity is exempted from the RTI Act. Nayak had asked DoPT about compliance with this recommendation. The department replied that the recommendation was “not accepted by the government” and “hence, compliance with the said recommendations does not arise.”

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ