Government refuses to disclose why CERT-In was exempted from RTI Act: Report

India’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) refused to disclose records concerning the exemption of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, The Wire reported on January 5 based on an RTI request filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak.

DoPT issued a notification in November 2023 exempting CERT-In from the RTI Act of 2005.

The agency, which is the nodal entity for cybersecurity-related matters in the country, is not known for its accountability and transparency, and the exemption has only given it more reason to act in a black box. It’s worse that the government does not want to reveal why it exempted CERT-In from the RTI Act.

In his RTI request, Venkatesh Nayak asked the DoPT for:

a copy of the cabinet note relating to the amendment of the second schedule of the RTI Act, the amendment which essentially exempted CERT-In

the note put up for the consideration of the committee of secretaries related to the proposal of the said amendment

a copy of all documents relating to the inter-ministerial consultations held concerning the said amendment

all file notings and correspondence held in paper and electronic form concerning the said amendment

In its reply, the DoPT refused to share these details noting that the reasons for CERT’s exemption are of a “secret nature.”

“The information provided by the organisations concerned including Indian Computer Emergency Response Team for their inclusion in the second schedule is of secret nature and exempted under Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act i.e. information, disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state, relation with foreign state or lead to incitement of an offence,” the department’s response stated.

This was not the first time Nayak had asked the government for records related to an RTI Act exemption. Back in 2016, when the government exempted the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) from the Act, Nayak filed a similar RTI request and the government gave the requested information.

“It looks like the Government is treating CERT-IN as more strategic to our security interests than the SFC, which looks after our strategic and defence assets including nuclear weapons,” Nayak remarked to The Wire.

Separately, in 2015, a DoPT committee headed by Devesh Chaturvedi recommended that guidelines be adopted to ensure public consultation before any entity is exempted from the RTI Act. Nayak had asked DoPT about compliance with this recommendation. The department replied that the recommendation was “not accepted by the government” and “hence, compliance with the said recommendations does not arise.”

