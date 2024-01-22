Indian Government issues notice to Amazon for selling “Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad”

India's Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on January 19 issued a notice to Amazon for listing sweets under the name "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad." Sellers on the platform appear to be cashing in on the excitement around the Ram temple opening in Ayodhya on January 22 by listing sweets claiming to be "prasad" from the temple. "Enabling the sale of food products online that make false representations misleads consumers regarding the genuine characteristics of the product. Such practice falsely influences consumers to make purchase decisions they might not have otherwise taken, had the accurate attributes of the product been mentioned," the agency stated in a press release. CCPA was acting based on a complaint filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which alleged that Amazon was engaging in deceptive trade practices by selling sweets under the guise of "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad." Upon further examination, CCPA found four such listings on the platform, the Authority said. CCPA notes that the sale of these products violated the following rules: Rule 4(3) of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020: This rule states that no e-commerce entity shall adopt any unfair trade practice, whether in the course of business on its platform or otherwise. Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. This section prohibits misleading advertisements, which are defined as any advertisement that "falsely describes a product or service; or gives a false guarantee to, or is likely to mislead the consumers as to the nature, substance, quantity…

