Indian government issues guidelines on how 1% TDS applies for ONDC transactions

E-commerce platforms are required to deduct a 1 percent tax on the gross amount of sale of a good or service carried out through their platform.

Published

As per Section 194-O of the Finance Act, 2020, e-commerce platforms are required to deduct a 1 percent tax on the gross amount of sale of goods or services facilitated through their platform. This amount is deducted from the payment made to the seller. For example, if a seller on Flipkart makes a sale worth Rs 1000, Flipkart will deduct Rs 10 as TDS (tax deducted at source).

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on December 28, 2023, issued a circular clarifying how this TDS should be computed in various scenarios including for transactions taking place on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

1. Who should deduct TDS when there are multiple e-commerce platforms involved in a sale (such as in ONDC)? 

There are e-commerce transactions in which multiple platforms are involved. For example, for transactions in ONDC, there is a seller-side e-commerce platform (on which sellers list their products) and a buyer-side e-commerce platform (on which buyers discover and buy products). In such cases, the entity responsible for levying the 1 percent TDS is based on the following:

  • If the seller-side e-commerce platform is the actual seller of the good or service: If the seller-side platform is itself the seller of the good or service, then the e-commerce platform that finally makes the payment to the seller-side platform is responsible for levying the TDS.
  • If the seller-side e-commerce platform is not the actual seller of the good or service: When the buyer- and seller-side platforms are merely providing an interface to buyers and sellers respectively, then the seller-side platform, which makes the payment to the seller, is required to deduct the TDS.

2. Should delivery fees, commissions, and other additional charges be included in the gross amount?

It is common for e-commerce platforms to add other charges on top of the price of the goods or services. These charges include packaging fees, delivery fees (shipping charges), commissions, etc. For example, in ONDC, the buyer- and seller-side platforms may each charge a commission that is included in the final price. The ONDC network itself might levy a charge.

For instance, if a buyer buys a product worth Rs 100, the e-commerce platform may include an additional Rs 5 as a packing fee, Rs 10 as a shipping fee, Rs 3 as buyer and seller platform commissions, and Rs 2 as ONDC network fees. So the final price paid by the buyer is Rs 120.

In such cases, the TDS must be deducted from the final amount inclusive of all charges (Rs 120 in this case) since this is the gross amount of sales, CBDT clarified.

However, no other TDS, such as under Section 194H, may apply to the extra charges (shipping, commission, etc.) once the TDS is deducted under Section 194-O.

3. How should discounts be treated while calculating gross amounts? 

  • Seller gives the discount: If the seller gives the discount and reduces the price of the product as a result, the TDS should be levied on the discounted price. For example, if the label price is Rs 100 and the discount offered is Rs 10, then the TDS will be levied on Rs 90.
  • E-commerce platform gives the discount: If the e-commerce platform (could be either buyer- or seller-side platform) gives the discount and pays the full price to the seller, then TDS should be levied on the full price paid to the seller. For example, if the label price is Rs 100 and the e-commerce platform offers a Rs 10 discount and charges the customer Rs 90 but the seller is paid Rs 100, the TDS should be levied on the Rs 100.

4. How to adjust for returns and refunds?

In case the purchase is returned by the buyer for a refund, the tax deducted may be adjusted against the next transaction by the deductor with the same deductee in the same financial year.

Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

