Cabinet Approves India-Kenya MoU on Digital Public Infrastructure Knowledge Sharing

On December 5th, the Indian and Kenyan IT Ministries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing successful population-scale digital solutions aimed at digitally transforming their countries, a government release issued yesterday noted. The Indian government’s Cabinet has approved it.

The three-year MoU ultimately hopes to enhance government-to-government and business-to-government cooperation in the roll-out of digital public infrastructures, as well as greater employment opportunities in the IT sector.

The MoU follows India’s recently concluded G20 Presidency, where the global adoption of digital public infrastructure (DPI) was a major policy plank approved by all 20 member countries by the end of the summit.

The Indian government was particularly keen on getting countries to adopt India Stack, which comprises a collection of digital public goods and open APIs facilitating population-scale payments, identity, and data services. Examples include homegrown systems UPI, Aadhaar, and more, which have been critiqued in India on privacy grounds, as well as for worsening inequitable access to public services.

Nevertheless, last year’s G20 saw the Indian government position digital public infrastructures as a solution for the Global South (that is, the developing world), that could help reduce its tech dependency on the Global North (or, the developed world). Since the summit’s conclusion, MoUs to share DPI knowledge and solutions have been signed with the likes of Armenia, Sierra Leone, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, Papua and New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados.

