India’s Broadband Connections Increase from 885 Million in September to 888.27 Million in October in 2023

Continuing the trend from September, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio saw the most significant gains in subscriber base.

Published

Total broadband connections in India rose from 885 million in September to 888.27 million in October 2023, according to the telecom subscription data recently released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). While the number of connections has increased by 0.37%, the rate of connection growth has reduced, as compared to the previous month, which saw a 0.97% increase in connections. This can be traced to a decline in the growth rate of wireless broadband connections. While September saw a sharp hike in wireless broadband connections (from 840.12 million in August to 848.13 million in September), the jump in wireless connections has not been quite as significant in October with this month only adding 2.79 million connections.

Key observations from the data:

Airtel and Jio see a hike in broadband connections: In October, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio added 146,741 and 2,18,722 wired broadband connections, respectively. The duo also saw an increase in wireless connections, with Airtel gaining 352,640 connections and Jio gaining 3,159,046 connections. Airtel and Jio had also seen a similar rise in connections under both categories in September as well.

Notably, Vodafone Idea, which had lost 105 wired broadband connections in September 2023, bounced back in October gaining 19,130 connections. Despite the gain of wired subscribers, Vodafone Idea’s wireless connections have continued to decline with the company losing 2,044,668 connections in October.

Airtel loses active wireless subscribers: Besides the loss in wireless broadband connections, Bharti Airtel also faced a loss in its active wireless subscription base. Up until September 2023, 99.57% of Airtel’s subscription base was made up of active wireless subscribers. This has since dropped to 99.16%. The company had a cumulative wireless subscriber base of 378.13 million in October, of which 374.96 million were active subscribers.

Continued decline in urban teledensity: Urban teledensity decreased from 133.54% at the end of September to 133.45% at the end of October. It also declined between August and September, going from  133.55% at the end of August to 133.54% at the end of September. The fall in urban teledensity seems even sharper compared to the beginning of 2023 when it was 134.02%.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

