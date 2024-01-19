Misusing Authorisation to Issue PAN Detrimental to National Interest: Bombay HC Restrains Websites from Infringing on UTIITSL’s Trademarks

The Bombay High Court recently temporarily restrained multiple websites from infringing on the trademarks of UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL) with the intention of misleading India's citizens that they're authorised to provide PAN-related services. Domain registrars were further directed to disable or block access to the infringing domains, as well as future ones flagged by UTITSL. The case will be heard next on February 20th. The accused websites include Extra Tech World, Vle Bazaar Private Limited, VleBazaar, and CoDesk Venture Private Limited/CoDesk Venture. "It cannot be in dispute that the PAN system is of paramount importance on a national scale due to its multifaceted impact on governance, taxation, and financial integrity, and it can be said to be the cornerstone of a robust financial economic system," Justice Bharati Dangre's January 12th order noted. "PAN related services are pivotal in fostering fiscal discipline and ensuring a transparent and accountable economic framework, as apart from being a unique identifier for individuals and entities, it also aim[s] at streamlining the tax recovery and payment process. Government of India has made it mandatory for PAN card holders to link the same to Aadhar [sic] Card, which is an acceptable proof of identification in India, and therefore, any potential misuse of the licence/authorisation to issue PAN cards, would be highly detrimental not only to the interest of the plaintiff, but also to the national interest." But first, why are UTIITSL and PAN this important? The company is authorised by India's Income Tax Department to process PAN and PAN-related services, like issuing Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, driving licenses, and more. This work is…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.