Apple has committed to allowing third-party mobile wallet and payment service providers in the European Economic Area to access and interoperate with the Near Field Communication (NFC) tap-and-go technology currently available on Apple Pay on iPhones. This technology allows for communication between mobile devices and payment terminals in stores. The company says that it would create the necessary application programming interfaces (APIs) to allow equivalent access to the NFC components on iOS devices free of charge. It also says that it will apply fair, objective, transparent, and non-discriminatory eligibility criteria to grant NFC access to third-party mobile wallet developers, who will have to have an Apple Developer Program (ADP) License to gain access. This comes as a result of two simultaneous anti-trust cases against Apple Pay and Apple’s App Store in the EU that were first initiated in 2020. The case against Apple Pay looked into the conditions and measures Apple sets for integrating Apple Pay in merchant apps and websites on iPhones and iPads. It also looked into why Apple Pay is the only iPhone payment option that can utilize Near Field Communication (NFC) tap-and-go technology. The second case investigated the compulsory use of Apple's proprietary In-App Purchase (IAP) system for transactions in paid apps. The company charges app developers a 30% commission on all subscription fees collected through IAP. Apple is yet to make any adjustments to the App Store and the IAP. Why it matters: The fact that Apple has committed to making NFC interoperable makes one…
Apple opens tap-and-go payment tech to third parties in the EU
This comes as a result of an EU anti-trust case against Apple Pay which later found that its technology may be displaying anti-competitive behavior that illegally leverages its dominant position in the market for mobile wallets on iPhones and iPads.
