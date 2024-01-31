Here are the changes Apple is making to its policies around browsers and contactless payments in the EU

To comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple on January 25 announced a slew of changes to iOS in the EU: Alternative app marketplaces and payment systems are now allowed: Apple will now allow alternative app marketplaces (third-party app stores) on iOS and alternative payment systems for in-app purchases. While this is the biggest overhaul to the App Store since its launch, these concessions come with many strings attached and many developers are unhappy with the changes. We've covered the changes and criticism in more detail here. Browsers on iOS will no longer have to use Apple's WebKit engine: Although iOS has allowed alternative web browsers like Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc., these browsers had to only use Apple's WebKit as the underlying browser engine. This reduced the control that browser companies had over their apps. But now, Apple is allowing developers to use browser engines, other than WebKit, for browser apps and apps with in-app browsing experiences. For example, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, use the Blink engine for their apps outside of iOS, and Firefox uses Gecko. However, Apple will only allow developers to implement alternative browser engines after they meet specific criteria and commit to certain privacy and security requirements. Users can set default browser upon Safari's first launch: Although users can already set a third-party web browser as their default from iOS settings, Apple will be making this easier by introducing a new choice screen that will surface when users first…

