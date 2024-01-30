Anil Kumar Lahoti becomes Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

What’s the news: Anil Kumar Lahoti, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board was appointed as the Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on January 29, 2024. Lahoti will hold office for three years starting from the date of assumption of charge or until he reaches 65 years of age, as per a government release.

Lahoti graduated in Civil Engineering with Gold Medal from Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior and did his Master of Engineering (Structures) from the University of Roorkee (IIT, Roorkee). During his more than 36 years of career in railways, he has worked in various capacities over Central, Northern, North Central, Western and West Central Railways and in Railway Board.

Before Lahoti, P D Vaghela held the TRAI Chairman post until 2023. Meenakshi Gupta then became the acting Chairperson. During that time, she talked about addressing supply-side and demand-side Internet connectivity issues.

