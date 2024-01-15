Airtel and Jio expected to increase 5G prices by end of 2024: Report

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are expected to withdraw their unlimited 5G plans and charge at least 5-10% more for 5G services compared to their 4G costs from the second half of 2024, according to a recent report by The Economic Times. The report cites the investment banking group Jefferies which has assessed that such an increase in prices is necessary to drive monetization and boost revenue growth. This would come as an expected development given that both Airtel and Jio highlighted that they have not currently monetized their 5G services in their most recent earnings calls. They mentioned that due to the lack of monetization, these services were not bringing in any additional revenue. Notably, Airtel had said that it doesn't believe in a higher 5G tariff but rather will strive for an overall hike in tariffs while keeping its services affordable. Will customers pay for 5G? During its earnings call, Airtel's Managing Director Gopal Vittal explained that even though 5G offers greater data speeds, these higher speeds make no difference to the average user who just wants to use a messaging service or watch a video. “With the exception of some private 5G networks and some B2B [business to business] use cases which have modest revenue streams associated with it, fundamental use cases are still not there,” Vittal had said during the call. He added that applications that fully utilize the features offered by 5G networks (high speeds, low latency, and massive capacity) have not been developed yet. In…

