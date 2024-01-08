wordpress blog stats
Google, Apple take down eSIM apps Airalo, Holafly from their app stores in India

The apps were removed following an order from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) banning the apps for not securing a no objection certificate (NoC) from the Department.

Published

Following an order from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Google has removed Airalo and Holafly from the Play Store for selling eSIMs without the required permissions, MoneyControl reported on January 5.

As of January 7, Apple has also removed these apps from the App Store on iOS, MediaNama verified.

eSIMs are digital versions of physical SIMs that can be downloaded and installed on many modern smartphones. Airalo and Holafly sell eSIMs for multiple countries and regions. They offer a convenient option for travellers who are visiting foreign countries and would prefer a local number for the duration of their travel.

Moneycontrol reported that the apps were banned because they do not have a no objection certificate (NoC) from DoT, which is required for any entity selling foreign SIMs in the country. Additionally, foreign SIMs offered to Indian customers can only be used outside the country according to DoT’s policy.

Author’s Take: I recently purchased an eSIM from Airalo to use during my travel to Thailand. I was surprised at how easy it was. I just had to pay and download the eSIM from the app without providing any kind of documentation such as ID, passport, etc. Even the credit card payment went through without any OTP because it is a foreign site. While in my case the SIM only worked when I landed in Thailand, I can see how the app can be misused within India. For example, anyone can buy an eSIM for India without providing any documentation—in contrast to the strict KYC process that is normally required if you buy a SIM from an Indian telecom company like Jio or Airtel—and use this number to carry out fraudulent activities. Airalo, for example, has Indian eSIM plans starting at $4.50 and does not require any verification. Alternatively, someone can buy a foreign eSIM and enable international roaming on the same to use from India to carry out fraud as well. MediaNama has reached out to Airalo and Holafly asking if this is possible, and we will update this post once we get a response.

