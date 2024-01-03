wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

RBI Deputy Governor highlights risks posed by AI in the financial sector and measures to counter them

RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao highlighted the presence of bias and lack of transparency in AI models, while also outlining 10 measures that can ensure a balance between innovation and responsible use of technology.

Published

In a speech delivered on December 22, 2023, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao spoke about the potential of AI in the financial space, the risks and concerns associated with it, and the steps that financial institutions can take to address these concerns.

The current state of AI adoption in the financial sector: “In the financial sector, we are seeing several banks and non-banks experimenting with AI. Global experience, so far, however, suggests that such deployment is mostly limited to back-office work and optimisation of business processes to deliver efficiency gains. Some of the banks have also deployed AI solutions to manage compliance requirements which are routine in nature, for identification of patterns in transactions or payment to detect money laundering attempts or for facilitating cross-border transactions and settlements. Some entities have also reported to deploy AI solutions in customer-facing processes such as for making lending decisions or identification of target customer segments,” Rao said.

The potential AI holds in the future: Equating AI to the wheel, the steam engine, the computer, and the internet, Rao opined that this technology, especially generative AI, will transform the future. “Academic research suggests that workers in early AI-adopting firms experience higher labour productivity growth; most estimates imply around a 2–3 percentage point increase per year. One estimate by Goldman Sachs suggests that generative AI could, ceteris paribus, boost global GDP by about 7 percentage points over a 10-year period,” Rao stated. The deputy governor also stressed that AI will have a deep impact on productivity, jobs and income distribution.

The concerns and risks associated with AI use in the financial space:

  1. Bias: Rao pointed out that AI is only as good as the data that it has been trained on and that it can inherit the biases and errors in training data. “Whereas traditional financial models are usually rules-based with explicit fixed parameterisation, AI models drastically change the process as they are able to learn the rules and alter model parameterisation iteratively. This aspect makes many AI models a black box making it difficult to decode for audit and supervisory review. Besides, there are several risks and vulnerabilities such as arbitrary code execution, data poisoning, data drift, unexpected behaviour, and bias predictions which financial institutions need to be careful about while deploying AI models,” Rao explained.
  2. Governance: When AI is used to facilitate autonomous decision-making, it poses novel challenges for governance and responsibility. “Some of the data and model issues such as prompt injection, hallucinations and toxic output can also have implications for governance frameworks, especially in financial institutions. This may necessitate that regulators and the management have a re-look at the frameworks for consumer protection, cybersecurity and data privacy,” Rao added.
  3. Transparency: “The AI models are inherently complex and opaque requiring extra caution to ensure accountability. For this reason, financial institutions may find it difficult to explain an adverse or biased decision outcome from an AI model to customers or supervisors. The self-learning capability may make the model discriminatory and induce behavioural biases after some time. For example, an algorithm may predict the gender of a potential target customer from the shopping history of a person or ethnicity from location data. How institutions overcome these challenges in a transparent manner is the key to widespread adoption and use of AI,” Rao stated.

Ten aspects that financial institutions looking to deploy AI-based models should consider: Rao outlined the following measures that can ensure a balance between innovation and responsible use of technology:

  1. Fairness: AI algorithms should not discriminate against anyone based on attributes which are otherwise considered unethical or prohibited by law. “This can be achieved by conducting regular fairness audits of the algorithms and outcomes including external validation and by employing techniques to identify and rectify any unintended biases.”
  2. Transparency: In an algorithmic decision-making process, the inputs and how the decisions are being arrived at should be clear.
  3. Accuracy: The training data should be accurate and appropriate to minimize errors in decision-making. “Identifying and understanding the types of errors the AI models make and continuously working to minimize false positives and negatives is the key.”
  4. Consistency: Financial entities should ensure “consistent application of the algorithm across different situations to avoid biases or unfair advantages and to ensure equitable outcomes. Parameters entering the models also need to be consistent and too frequent changes to suit specific interests need to be eschewed.”
  5. Privacy: AI models should adhere to data protection regulations and entities should ensure that personal information is always handled securely and responsibly.
  6. Explainability: Financial entities should be able to provide clear explanations for the factors influencing decisions or output. “Clear understanding of the inputs, processes and output by the entities and establishing channels for redressal of customer queries or disputes will help in promoting trust.”
  7. Accountability: Accountability for the outcomes of algorithmic decisions should be ensured by making it clear who is responsible for the performance, robustness and fairness of the model. “Entities should implement a comprehensive governance framework that includes regular audits, internal reviews, and external assessments to hold individuals responsible for addressing any issues related to the AI model.”
  8. Robustness: Financial entities must “undertake rigorous validation and testing to ensure that the algorithm performs well under different conditions and is not overly sensitive to minor changes in input data.”
  9. Monitoring and updating: Entities should regularly monitor the performance of AI engines and update them to adapt to changing market conditions and emerging risks.
  10. Human oversight: Financial entities should “include human oversight to address complex or ambiguous cases and to ensure that ethical considerations are taken into account.”

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ