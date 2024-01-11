“Misinformation and disinformation may radically disrupt electoral processes in several economies over the next two years,” the World Economic Forum (WEF) cautioned in its latest Global Risks Report 2024. The report analyses development-related risks that governments currently face and may need to prioritise for long-term policymaking. False information generated and disseminated using technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) that can amplify societal and political divisions has emerged to be one of the most severe risks to the global economy, the WEF analysis showed. Impact on elections: AI-based disinformation is likely to impact elections across several countries heading for polls in the next two years, such as India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Indonesia. The WEF report emphasised that misinformation and disinformation can affect electoral processes, and “destabilize the real and perceived legitimacy of newly elected governments.” As AI-generated content proliferates on the internet, the report also points towards the challenges in distinguishing between AI- and human-generated content. While ongoing discussions indicate labelling synthetic content as a solution to tackle this issue, WEF noted that these labels are often digital and are invisible to the users consuming the content. A lack of visible warnings to the users will still allow wrongful information to spread. “The capacity of social media companies to ensure platform integrity will likely be overwhelmed in the face of multiple overlapping campaigns. Disinformation will also be increasingly personalized to its recipients and targeted to specific groups, such as minority communities, as well as disseminated through more…
News
AI-Generated False Information May “Radically” Impact Elections in Several Countries: World Economic Forum Report
The WEF report emphasised that misinformation and disinformation can affect electoral processes, and “destabilize the real and perceived legitimacy of newly elected governments.”
