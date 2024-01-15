What’s the news: Villagers in the remote areas of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir will now have an artificial intelligence (AI) doctor to attend to their medical needs, as per a press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Updating the ‘Aarogya- Doctors on Wheels’ project, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Personnel, Public Grievances, launched an AI-supported telemedicine mobile clinic for the remote hilly areas of Ramnagar in Udhampur on January 14, 2024. What is Doctor on Wheels? This initiative was launched in 2021, wherein healthcare providers drove an ambulance equipped with basic medical equipment to provide healthcare to senior citizens, disabled persons, women and children in far-flung parts of India. As per a report by India Science, the move intended to provide diagnostic testing, on-site investigation, and prescription to every village and help individuals follow up with the local administration. AI doctor to interact in native language: Singh said that the “Aarogya” functions on the latest methodology wherein a patient can narrate their illness or complaint in their native language and the AI doctor understands the language and responds to the patient in the same language. Afterwards, the patient is connected to a specialist from a hospital that has a tie-up with the mobile clinic. “Later, the patient's entire body profile and investigations are done. Within about 40 to 50 minutes, a patient is provided with the prescription. The patient is provided free-of-cost treatment,” said Singh as per the press release, further…
News
AI Doctor on Wheels in Jammu and Kashmir: All you need to know – and ask
Ministry of Science and Technology launched an AI-supported telemedicine mobile clinic for the remote hilly areas of Ramnagar in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. Here are some questions the Ministry’s announcement of the same doesn’t answer.
