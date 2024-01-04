wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Ahmedabad puts in place an AI-enabled surveillance system

As per a report, the AI surveillance system, located in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad, sifts through hours of surveillance footage and analyses it. The city also uses drone footage to identify illegal parking, stalls etc.

Published

Ahmedabad has emerged as the first city to employ an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled monitoring system by the municipal corporation and police across the city, the Hindustan Times (HT) reported on January 2. The report, which relies on a CNBC Awaaz video story, says that the AI-enabled surveillance system located in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad sifts through hours of surveillance footage and analyzes it, also analyzing footage in real-time. The city uses drone footage to identify illegal parking, stalls, garbage accumulation, and cattle.

How recent is this development?

While the HT report highlights this as a recent development, the latest tender we could find corresponding to surveillance efforts was from August 2023, which was looking for an agency to supply, install, operate, and maintain surveillance cameras. This tender stated that Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation intends to set up a system through which its officers can be informed about the city surveillance alerts in real-time. The key objectives of the system as defined in the tender are:

  • Alerts on traffic rule violation
  • Crime prevention, Crime detection, and investigation
  • Public safety
  • Traffic management
  • Crowd control
  • Protection of critical infrastructure
  • Emergency response coordination, Evidence in legal proceedings
  • Remote monitoring, Incident management

The last date to respond to this tender was 4 August 2023. Notably, this tender lacked any mention of artificial intelligence, which makes us wonder when the work on this AI-enabled surveillance system began. We have filed an RTI (Right to Information) Request with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation about the same and will update this story once we hear back from the authority. If any reader has more information about the surveillance system, please feel free to share the same with us.

Is AI-enabled surveillance effective?

In September 2023, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation conducted a meeting with software vendors about the use of AI in surveillance, according to a Times of India report. The software vendors present at the meeting told the authority that it would take a large amount of surveillance footage to train AI and about a year to detect speeding violations. They also mentioned that the AI would not be able to detect individuals inside public transport vehicles since these vehicles could be too crowded for the algorithms to distinguish between different people. Further, they added that certain traffic and civic violations—like spitting, potholes that are less than 10cm in size, and faded stop lines or zebra crossings to name a few.

Previous AI use in the city:

Ahmedabad has been using AI for traffic management for some time now. According to the AI use case compendium published by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2021, the city has been using surveillance cameras to capture the number plate of each vehicle and the color of the traffic signal using artificial intelligence. This helps in recognizing the signal violators when the traffic light is red. As of 2021, 92 junctions had been turned to “zero tolerance” for red light violations. This number grew to 130 zero-tolerance junctions as of 2022.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ