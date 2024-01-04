Ahmedabad puts in place an AI-enabled surveillance system

Ahmedabad has emerged as the first city to employ an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled monitoring system by the municipal corporation and police across the city, the Hindustan Times (HT) reported on January 2. The report, which relies on a CNBC Awaaz video story, says that the AI-enabled surveillance system located in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad sifts through hours of surveillance footage and analyzes it, also analyzing footage in real-time. The city uses drone footage to identify illegal parking, stalls, garbage accumulation, and cattle.

How recent is this development?

While the HT report highlights this as a recent development, the latest tender we could find corresponding to surveillance efforts was from August 2023, which was looking for an agency to supply, install, operate, and maintain surveillance cameras. This tender stated that Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation intends to set up a system through which its officers can be informed about the city surveillance alerts in real-time. The key objectives of the system as defined in the tender are:

Alerts on traffic rule violation

Crime prevention, Crime detection, and investigation

Public safety

Traffic management

Crowd control

Protection of critical infrastructure

Emergency response coordination, Evidence in legal proceedings

Remote monitoring, Incident management

The last date to respond to this tender was 4 August 2023. Notably, this tender lacked any mention of artificial intelligence, which makes us wonder when the work on this AI-enabled surveillance system began. We have filed an RTI (Right to Information) Request with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation about the same and will update this story once we hear back from the authority. If any reader has more information about the surveillance system, please feel free to share the same with us.

Is AI-enabled surveillance effective?

In September 2023, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation conducted a meeting with software vendors about the use of AI in surveillance, according to a Times of India report. The software vendors present at the meeting told the authority that it would take a large amount of surveillance footage to train AI and about a year to detect speeding violations. They also mentioned that the AI would not be able to detect individuals inside public transport vehicles since these vehicles could be too crowded for the algorithms to distinguish between different people. Further, they added that certain traffic and civic violations—like spitting, potholes that are less than 10cm in size, and faded stop lines or zebra crossings to name a few.

Previous AI use in the city:

Ahmedabad has been using AI for traffic management for some time now. According to the AI use case compendium published by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2021, the city has been using surveillance cameras to capture the number plate of each vehicle and the color of the traffic signal using artificial intelligence. This helps in recognizing the signal violators when the traffic light is red. As of 2021, 92 junctions had been turned to “zero tolerance” for red light violations. This number grew to 130 zero-tolerance junctions as of 2022.

