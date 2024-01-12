wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Agenda And Reading List: Deep Fakes and Democracy, January 17, 2024

Published

Ahead of MediaNama’s ‘Deepfakes and Democracy’ event being held virtually on January 17, 2024, we round up a list of top reads to familiarise you with how deepfakes have been tackled by governments and platforms.

Please register to attend by filling out the form here. Note: Registration does not guarantee participation.

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM-5:15 PM
Venue: Zoom

Agenda: 

Opening Remarks
Round Table Discussion on Deepfakes and Democracy

Speakers:

  • Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Sr. Director and Group Coordinator, MeitY
  • Saikat Datta, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepStrat
  • Shivam Shankar Singh, Data Analyst and Campaign Consultant
  • Gautham Koorma, Researcher, UC Berkley School of Information
  • Tarunima Prabhakar, Co-Founder of Tattle Civic Technologies
  • Jency Jacob, Managing Editor, Boom Fact Check

We are still awaiting confirmation of the speaker set to give opening remarks at the event. The post will be updated to reflect their participation shortly. We have also prepared a round-up of the top reads to familiarise you with some of the key themes that will be a part of the discussion.

General overview:

  • Deepfakes Can Have A Huge Impact On International Relations, But Can It Lead To Nuclear War? [Read]
  • To Deepfake Is Human, to Detect Is Divine [Read]
  • US Agencies Publish Cybersecurity Report on Deepfake Threats [Read]
  • As Deepfakes Flourish, Countries Struggle With Response [Read]
  • Big Tech must deal with disinformation or face fines, says EU [Read]
  • First on CNN: Biden campaign prepares legal fight against election deepfakes [Read]
  • How deepfakes affect elections in the UK, USA, India, South Korea, Argentina [Read]
  • Supreme Court Justice Hima Kohli Flags Concerns With Deep Fakes: Report [Read]
  • AI-Generated False Information May “Radically” Impact Elections In Several Countries: World Economic Forum Report [Read]

Indian Government’s response to deepfakes:

  • Take Down Deepfakes Within 24 Hours, IT Ministry Tells Social Media Platforms: Report [Read]
  • Platforms That Do Not Meet Deep Fake Takedown Obligations Will Lose Safe Harbour, Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says [Read]
  • Work On Regulations For Deep Fakes To Start Immediately, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report [Read]
  • Indian Government To Discuss Deepfake Regulations With Social Media Giants [Read]
  • Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tells Online Platforms To Modify Terms And Conditions And Inform Users Not To Publish Deep Fakes [Read]
  • Are Deep Fakes Different From Misinformation? Rajeev Chandrasekhar And Priyank Kharge Debate [Read]
  • IT Ministry Issues Advisory To “All Intermediaries” On Combating Deep Fakes Through IT Rules, 2021 [Read]
  • Report: IT Ministry May Bring Amendments To IT Rules, 2021, To Regulate AI, Deep Fakes [Read]

International action on deepfakes:

  • California Bans Political Deepfakes During Elections And Non-Consensual Pornographic Deepfakes [Read]
  • US Senator Writes A Letter To Tech Companies Urging For Disclosures On AI Generated Content [Read]
  • U.S. lawmakers question Meta and X over AI-generated political deepfakes ahead of 2024 election [Read]

Platforms responses to deepfakes:

  • Google Releases Large Dataset Of Deepfakes For Researchers [Read]
  • Facebook, Microsoft Announce Challenge To Detect Deepfakes [Read]
  • Microsoft To Help Combat Deepfakes In The Run Up To 2024 Elections [Read]
  • YouTube Announces New Measures For AI-Generated Content, Users Can Ask For Takedown Of Deepfakes [Read]
  • YouTube Cracks Down On AI-Generated Content Featuring Victims Of Crime [Read]
  • McAfee Reveals Its Deepfake Audio Detection Technology “Project Mockingbird” [Read]

Questions we seek to answer with the discussion:

  • Are the IT Rules and the IT Act sufficient to tackle deep fakes? Or is there a need for an amendment to include them under the scope of regulation?
  • What should the regulatory approach to deep fakes be, given that they cannot be 100% removed from platforms
  • What will be the impact of deepfakes on user verification?
  • How should know your customer (KYC) checks evolve to tackle the threats posed by deepfakes?
  • How can someone who doesn’t have an account on a particular platform, ask the platform for takedown requests and/or authenticate themselves to the platform?
  • Big tech companies have been discussing content labeling and watermarking as possible solutions for tackling deepfakes. How effective would these be?
  • When considering content labeling, how would one distinguish between satire and a genuine attempt to spread misinformation?
  • What are the other possible technical solutions to this problem? Should trusted flaggers be brought in to identify deepfakes?
  • What are the challenges posed by end-to-end encrypted platforms in curbing the spread of deep fakes? Is there any way to make it easier to tackle deepfakes without compromising on encryption?
  • Should the Election Commission of India take a strong stand on preventing political parties from using deep fake technologies?

We aim to address critical questions about how platforms currently deal with deepfakes, the global regulatory movements associated with deepfakes, and the challenges of dealing with cross-border deepfakes during elections.

Remember, this is a curated, invite-only discussion that requires you to sign-up, so don’t forget to apply to attend.

Note: The post was updated on January 12 at 3:32 PM to alter the sequence of 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ