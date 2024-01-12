Agenda And Reading List: Deep Fakes and Democracy, January 17, 2024

Ahead of MediaNama’s ‘Deepfakes and Democracy’ event being held virtually on January 17, 2024, we round up a list of top reads to familiarise you with how deepfakes have been tackled by governments and platforms.

Please register to attend by filling out the form here. Note: Registration does not guarantee participation.

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM-5:15 PM

Venue: Zoom

Agenda:

Opening Remarks

Round Table Discussion on Deepfakes and Democracy

Speakers:

Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Sr. Director and Group Coordinator, MeitY

Saikat Datta, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepStrat

Shivam Shankar Singh, Data Analyst and Campaign Consultant

Gautham Koorma, Researcher, UC Berkley School of Information

Tarunima Prabhakar, Co-Founder of Tattle Civic Technologies

Jency Jacob, Managing Editor, Boom Fact Check

We are still awaiting confirmation of the speaker set to give opening remarks at the event. The post will be updated to reflect their participation shortly. We have also prepared a round-up of the top reads to familiarise you with some of the key themes that will be a part of the discussion.

General overview:

Deepfakes Can Have A Huge Impact On International Relations, But Can It Lead To Nuclear War? [Read]

To Deepfake Is Human, to Detect Is Divine [Read]

US Agencies Publish Cybersecurity Report on Deepfake Threats [Read]

As Deepfakes Flourish, Countries Struggle With Response [Read]

Big Tech must deal with disinformation or face fines, says EU [Read]

First on CNN: Biden campaign prepares legal fight against election deepfakes [Read]

How deepfakes affect elections in the UK, USA, India, South Korea, Argentina [Read]

Supreme Court Justice Hima Kohli Flags Concerns With Deep Fakes: Report [Read]

AI-Generated False Information May “Radically” Impact Elections In Several Countries: World Economic Forum Report [Read]

Indian Government’s response to deepfakes:

Take Down Deepfakes Within 24 Hours, IT Ministry Tells Social Media Platforms: Report [Read]

Platforms That Do Not Meet Deep Fake Takedown Obligations Will Lose Safe Harbour, Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says [Read]

Work On Regulations For Deep Fakes To Start Immediately, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report [Read]

Indian Government To Discuss Deepfake Regulations With Social Media Giants [Read]

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tells Online Platforms To Modify Terms And Conditions And Inform Users Not To Publish Deep Fakes [Read]

Are Deep Fakes Different From Misinformation? Rajeev Chandrasekhar And Priyank Kharge Debate [Read]

IT Ministry Issues Advisory To “All Intermediaries” On Combating Deep Fakes Through IT Rules, 2021 [Read]

Report: IT Ministry May Bring Amendments To IT Rules, 2021, To Regulate AI, Deep Fakes [Read]

International action on deepfakes:

California Bans Political Deepfakes During Elections And Non-Consensual Pornographic Deepfakes [Read]

US Senator Writes A Letter To Tech Companies Urging For Disclosures On AI Generated Content [Read]

U.S. lawmakers question Meta and X over AI-generated political deepfakes ahead of 2024 election [Read]

Platforms responses to deepfakes:

Google Releases Large Dataset Of Deepfakes For Researchers [Read]

Facebook, Microsoft Announce Challenge To Detect Deepfakes [Read]

Microsoft To Help Combat Deepfakes In The Run Up To 2024 Elections [Read]

YouTube Announces New Measures For AI-Generated Content, Users Can Ask For Takedown Of Deepfakes [Read]

YouTube Cracks Down On AI-Generated Content Featuring Victims Of Crime [Read]

McAfee Reveals Its Deepfake Audio Detection Technology “Project Mockingbird” [Read]

Questions we seek to answer with the discussion:

Are the IT Rules and the IT Act sufficient to tackle deep fakes? Or is there a need for an amendment to include them under the scope of regulation?

What should the regulatory approach to deep fakes be, given that they cannot be 100% removed from platforms

What will be the impact of deepfakes on user verification?

How should know your customer (KYC) checks evolve to tackle the threats posed by deepfakes?

How can someone who doesn’t have an account on a particular platform, ask the platform for takedown requests and/or authenticate themselves to the platform?

Big tech companies have been discussing content labeling and watermarking as possible solutions for tackling deepfakes. How effective would these be?

When considering content labeling, how would one distinguish between satire and a genuine attempt to spread misinformation?

What are the other possible technical solutions to this problem? Should trusted flaggers be brought in to identify deepfakes?

What are the challenges posed by end-to-end encrypted platforms in curbing the spread of deep fakes? Is there any way to make it easier to tackle deepfakes without compromising on encryption?

Should the Election Commission of India take a strong stand on preventing political parties from using deep fake technologies?

We aim to address critical questions about how platforms currently deal with deepfakes, the global regulatory movements associated with deepfakes, and the challenges of dealing with cross-border deepfakes during elections.

Remember, this is a curated, invite-only discussion that requires you to sign-up, so don’t forget to apply to attend.

Note: The post was updated on January 12 at 3:32 PM to alter the sequence of