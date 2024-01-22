wordpress blog stats
Aadhaar Not a Proof of Birth, But Attempts to Link Birth Records to Aadhaar Number Raise Questions

The EPFO and UIDAI circulars issue a clarification that Aadhaar cannot be used or sought as a valid proof for age or date of birth.

Published

Recently, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is part of India’s Ministry of Labour and Employment, said that Aadhaar cannot be accepted as a document for correction or updation of date of birth, according to a report by Economic Times.  The EPFO, in a circular dated January 16, 2024, cited a Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) letter stating that the use of Aadhaar as a proof of Date of Birth (DoB) needs to be deleted from the list of acceptable documents.

The UIDAI has previously clarified that Aadhaar can be submitted as a proof of residence and identity that’s subject to authentication, but cannot be used as a proof of DoB. Further, recently the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition by a state investigation officer in Maharashtra who sought from the UIDAI Aadhaar information of an accused who had submitted two cards with different birth dates. The High Court maintained that the prosecution must endeavour to validate the birth date through a birth certificate, since Aadhaar is not a proof for “purpose of conclusion of date of birth”.

Why it matters:

The EPFO and UIDAI circulars issue a clarification that Aadhaar cannot be used or sought as a valid proof for age or date of birth. Why then Central as well as State governments are undertaking projects (discussed below) that aim to link birth records to Aadhaar number? While the government may want citizens to believe otherwise, individuals are still made to produce multiple documents as well as Aadhaar for registering birth of newborn babies. This may also encourage officials to coerce individuals to submit Aadhaar even when not needed, in sheer ignorance of law.

Aadhaar now mandatory for registration of births and deaths: According to the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act 2023, passed in August 2023, a birth certificate can be used for issuance of Aadhaar card. Further, the amendments also require the Registrar General of India to maintain a national-level database of registered births and deaths. This database will be made available to authorities maintaining database of electoral rolls, passport, ration card, and notably, Aadhaar number as well.  This raises confusion as to whether Aadhaar card can be considered as a proof of age in cases where people do not have birth certificate or other alternatives such as a school leaving certificate or a marksheet for that matter.

UIDAI’s plans to link Aadhaar to birth and death records: In 2022, according to a MediaNama report, the UIDAI had informed of its pilot project to link Aadhaar numbers with death records and to newborn babies. The UIDAI had said that when the pilot is executed, newborn children will be allocated a temporary Aadhaar number.

“This number will be used until they are at least five years old—after which their biometric data can be collected and linked to their Aadhaar number. Once they hit 18, their data will be re-registered, as it is presumed that after this their ‘biometric parameters’ would be stable for the rest of their adult lives,” the report noted.

Family database projects in several states speak of similar objectives: States like Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra have been planning to assign a unique family identity card for residents of the state. This family ID will primarily be generated on the basis of a person’s Aadhaar number and will be linked to people’s birth, death, and marriage certificates for automatic updation in the state family database. The governments intend to establish a unified state-level database, linked to several other government departments to track information related to health, education, property or vehicle ownership etc of every individual through the means of Aadhaar and the family ID.

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

