Aadhaar-enabled Payment System Frauds Contributed to 11% of Financial Cybercrimes: I4C Data

Frauds related to biometric cloning and the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) contributed to 11 per cent of the cyber-enabled financial crimes in 2023, informed Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)-- a cyber-crime wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The I4C chief, while speaking at the organisation’s annual conference, said that most of the AePS frauds originated from parts of Jharkhand and Bihar. What are AePS frauds? The AePS was established by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable basic banking services through MicroATMs. These transactions are carried out by a business correspondent of any bank using Aadhaar authentication—requiring just the bank name, Aadhaar number, and biometrics of the user captured during enrolment. The AePS has infamously gained attention due to its rampant misuse to siphon off people’s money by fraudsters who deceive the system using cloned biometrics. For example, in 2022, an investigation by the Uttar Pradesh police revealed that a customer service agent was able to clone people’s Aadhaar fingerprints using butter paper, rubber or a polymer, and a fingerprint authorising machine. The cloned fingerprints were then used to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account using a fake AePS banking ID. Why does it matter: The data provided by I4C on the prevalence of biometric cloning and AePS frauds is worth highlighting given the government’s denial of Aadhaar-related financial scams. In light of a surge in AePS frauds in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, member of Parliament John…

