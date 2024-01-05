Frauds related to biometric cloning and the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) contributed to 11 per cent of the cyber-enabled financial crimes in 2023, informed Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)-- a cyber-crime wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The I4C chief, while speaking at the organisation’s annual conference, said that most of the AePS frauds originated from parts of Jharkhand and Bihar. What are AePS frauds? The AePS was established by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable basic banking services through MicroATMs. These transactions are carried out by a business correspondent of any bank using Aadhaar authentication—requiring just the bank name, Aadhaar number, and biometrics of the user captured during enrolment. The AePS has infamously gained attention due to its rampant misuse to siphon off people’s money by fraudsters who deceive the system using cloned biometrics. For example, in 2022, an investigation by the Uttar Pradesh police revealed that a customer service agent was able to clone people’s Aadhaar fingerprints using butter paper, rubber or a polymer, and a fingerprint authorising machine. The cloned fingerprints were then used to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account using a fake AePS banking ID. Why does it matter: The data provided by I4C on the prevalence of biometric cloning and AePS frauds is worth highlighting given the government’s denial of Aadhaar-related financial scams. In light of a surge in AePS frauds in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, member of Parliament John…
News
Aadhaar-enabled Payment System Frauds Contributed to 11% of Financial Cybercrimes: I4C Data
The AePS has infamously gained attention due to its rampant misuse to siphon off people’s money by fraudsters who deceive the system using cloned biometrics.
Latest Headlines
- Aadhaar-enabled Payment System Frauds Contributed to 11% of Financial Cybercrimes: I4C Data January 5, 2024
- Google’s AI Team Unveils Asimov-Inspired Robot Constitution for Future Robotics January 5, 2024
- Breaking the Cycle: Addressing child sexual abuse material in AI Training Datasets January 5, 2024
- IT Ministry Launches ERNET Portal for Domain Registration of Educational Institutions January 5, 2024
- Google Launches Tracking Protection to Phase Out Third-Party Cookies January 5, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...