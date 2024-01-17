wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

7,500 CCTVs in Police Stations Across Haryana to Check Police Abuse, Steps to Implement Apex Court Order: Report

In 2020, the Supreme Court ordered that every police station in the country must be equipped with night-vision CCTV cameras, capable of recording both video and audio, and that the captured data be stored for at least 18 months.

Published

To keep a check on instances of human rights abuse by police officials, the Haryana state government has installed around 7,500 CCTV cameras in 765 police stations and posts across the state at the cost of Rs 106 Crores, according to a report by Times of India.

Speaking to TOI, a senior police officer informed that the CCTV set-up, which is currently installed on a trial basis, will cover police stations, offices of senior officers, including IGs and SPs, interrogation rooms, lock-ups, record rooms, boundary walls, and other critical facilities. The cameras will also keep a record of all visitors and will turn on an alarm if anyone tries to switch them off.

Why it matters: At a time when the police rely heavily on CCTVs for identifying suspects and often infringe upon people’s rights to freedom of movement and privacy, it becomes equally important to keep a check on abuse perpetrated by the police too. How else would an aggrieved individual, who for example was subjected to mistreatment inside a police station, demand accountability? Similar to the Assam and the Telangana governments, the Haryana government’s initiative is in line with the Supreme Court’s directions in 2020 mandating the installation of CCTVs on the premises of a police station.

Supreme Court’s directions regarding CCTVs in police stations: To bring in more accountability around how police officials work, in 2020, the Supreme Court ordered that every police station in the country must be equipped with night-vision CCTV cameras, capable of recording both video and audio. The court had also held that the footage captured by these cameras must be made available to a person who complains of force being used against them while they were in custody.

According to MediaNama’s report, the order mandated the installation of CCTV cameras across a given police station, including the main gate of the police station, all lock-ups, areas outside the lock-up room, all corridors, reception, all verandas/outhouses, inspectors’ rooms, and even outside toilets. The data captured by these cameras is to be stored for a period of 18 months.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Union government, in 2021, had also requested State governments and central investigating agencies to allocate a part of their budget for setting up CCTV cameras as per the Court order.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Are all police departments following the top Court’s order?

In November 2023, a complaint filed by an individual in Madhya Pradesh, who was a victim of police abuse, brought to light the failure of the State police to comply with the apex Court’s directions. The complainant was denied access to CCTV evidence of an attack on him by the police, under the Right to Information (RTI) request. It was found that in at least 80 of the cases, the state police declined RTI requests regarding CCTV footage from police stations for varying reasons.

The Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission (SIC) directed the State Director General of Police (DGP) that CCTV recordings of events inside the police stations must be preserved safely until RTI applications and subsequent appeals are decided. Notably, the SIC also highlighted that there are instances of human rights abuse inside police stations and in such cases, requests for CCTV evidence are linked to fundamental rights of the victim under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ