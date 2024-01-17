7,500 CCTVs in Police Stations Across Haryana to Check Police Abuse, Steps to Implement Apex Court Order: Report

To keep a check on instances of human rights abuse by police officials, the Haryana state government has installed around 7,500 CCTV cameras in 765 police stations and posts across the state at the cost of Rs 106 Crores, according to a report by Times of India.

Speaking to TOI, a senior police officer informed that the CCTV set-up, which is currently installed on a trial basis, will cover police stations, offices of senior officers, including IGs and SPs, interrogation rooms, lock-ups, record rooms, boundary walls, and other critical facilities. The cameras will also keep a record of all visitors and will turn on an alarm if anyone tries to switch them off.

Why it matters: At a time when the police rely heavily on CCTVs for identifying suspects and often infringe upon people’s rights to freedom of movement and privacy, it becomes equally important to keep a check on abuse perpetrated by the police too. How else would an aggrieved individual, who for example was subjected to mistreatment inside a police station, demand accountability? Similar to the Assam and the Telangana governments, the Haryana government’s initiative is in line with the Supreme Court’s directions in 2020 mandating the installation of CCTVs on the premises of a police station.

Supreme Court’s directions regarding CCTVs in police stations: To bring in more accountability around how police officials work, in 2020, the Supreme Court ordered that every police station in the country must be equipped with night-vision CCTV cameras, capable of recording both video and audio. The court had also held that the footage captured by these cameras must be made available to a person who complains of force being used against them while they were in custody.

According to MediaNama’s report, the order mandated the installation of CCTV cameras across a given police station, including the main gate of the police station, all lock-ups, areas outside the lock-up room, all corridors, reception, all verandas/outhouses, inspectors’ rooms, and even outside toilets. The data captured by these cameras is to be stored for a period of 18 months.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Union government, in 2021, had also requested State governments and central investigating agencies to allocate a part of their budget for setting up CCTV cameras as per the Court order.

Are all police departments following the top Court’s order?

In November 2023, a complaint filed by an individual in Madhya Pradesh, who was a victim of police abuse, brought to light the failure of the State police to comply with the apex Court’s directions. The complainant was denied access to CCTV evidence of an attack on him by the police, under the Right to Information (RTI) request. It was found that in at least 80 of the cases, the state police declined RTI requests regarding CCTV footage from police stations for varying reasons.

The Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission (SIC) directed the State Director General of Police (DGP) that CCTV recordings of events inside the police stations must be preserved safely until RTI applications and subsequent appeals are decided. Notably, the SIC also highlighted that there are instances of human rights abuse inside police stations and in such cases, requests for CCTV evidence are linked to fundamental rights of the victim under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

