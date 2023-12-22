Crypto project Worldcoin stops eyeball scans in India, France and Brazil: Report

Sam Altman's cryptocurrency project Worldcoin has stopped offering its Orb-verification service in India, Brazil, and France, Tech Crunch reported on December 21. The Worldcoin project began rollout on July 24 and was touted as “a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being human.” Soon after the project was rolled out, we came across multiple Worldcoin kiosks across Delhi that featured a spherical camera (called an orb) where you could get your face and eyes scanned in exchange for Worldcoin tokens. At the time, one Worldcoin token was worth $2 and you would receive 25 tokens in exchange for biometric data. Tools for Humanity, the team behind the Worldcoin, told TechCrunch that it had expanded the Orb to many markets this year for a “limited time access,” and that Orb verification services had been temporarily scaled back in India and other countries. Privacy concerns with the Worldcoin project: Soon after its launch, Worldcoin found itself under the regulatory radar in multiple countries namely the United Kingdom, The European Union, and Kenya. All three jurisdictions were concerned about the legality of Worldcoin's operations and the privacy implications of its processing of people's biometric data. “If a password is breached, I can change the password to protect access to my account, but I can’t change my iris scan," Anushka Jain, policy counsel at the Internet Freedom Foundation told us when speaking about the privacy implications of giving a company your biometric data. She…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.