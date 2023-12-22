Sam Altman's cryptocurrency project Worldcoin has stopped offering its Orb-verification service in India, Brazil, and France, Tech Crunch reported on December 21. The Worldcoin project began rollout on July 24 and was touted as “a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being human.” Soon after the project was rolled out, we came across multiple Worldcoin kiosks across Delhi that featured a spherical camera (called an orb) where you could get your face and eyes scanned in exchange for Worldcoin tokens. At the time, one Worldcoin token was worth $2 and you would receive 25 tokens in exchange for biometric data. Tools for Humanity, the team behind the Worldcoin, told TechCrunch that it had expanded the Orb to many markets this year for a “limited time access,” and that Orb verification services had been temporarily scaled back in India and other countries. Privacy concerns with the Worldcoin project: Soon after its launch, Worldcoin found itself under the regulatory radar in multiple countries namely the United Kingdom, The European Union, and Kenya. All three jurisdictions were concerned about the legality of Worldcoin's operations and the privacy implications of its processing of people's biometric data. “If a password is breached, I can change the password to protect access to my account, but I can’t change my iris scan," Anushka Jain, policy counsel at the Internet Freedom Foundation told us when speaking about the privacy implications of giving a company your biometric data. She…
News
Crypto project Worldcoin stops eyeball scans in India, France and Brazil: Report
Soon after its launch, Worldcoin found itself under the regulatory radar in multiple regions, namely the United Kingdom, The European Union, and Kenya.
Latest Headlines
- Crypto project Worldcoin stops eyeball scans in India, France and Brazil: Report December 22, 2023
- On the Communications Minister’s now deleted brief on the Telecom Bill December 22, 2023
- Day After Lok Sabha Nod, Rajya Sabha Passes Three bills Replacing Colonial Criminal Laws December 22, 2023
- Zomato denies media rumors of attempts to acquire Shiprocket December 22, 2023
- Google to restrict election-related queries for Bard in 2024 December 22, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...