Video: Navigating Privacy, Consent, and Copyright in Image Sharing

The Bombay High Court temporarily stayed criminal proceedings against a photographer charged with voyeurism and privacy violations for uploading pictures of a client to image-sharing sites that were later uploaded to “objectionable websites” by unknown actors.

In their November 30th order, a Division Bench of Justices N.R. Borkar and Prakash D. Naik clarified that the case surrounded “whether Section 354(c) [voyeurism] and other offences invoked in this proceedings are attracted against the Petitioner.”

However, once you scratch beneath the surface, this case surrounding the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images, involves multiple questions of copyright too. For example, does the ‘victim’ have the right to restrict the photographer from releasing photographs he took online?

In this video, MediaNama journalist Aarathi Ganesan highlights the questions that are important to be examined in the digital age when image-sharing occurs at a dizzying space.

