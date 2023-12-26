Uttar Pradesh Electronics & IT Department Plans to Build an AI City in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Limited (UPECL), a nodal agency for the State government’s Department of IT & Electronics, has issued a tender inviting real estate developers for the “Design, Development and Operation of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) City” in Lucknow. Given the growth in tech businesses and start-ups, along with the influx of IT professionals in the city, the State government has envisaged Lucknow as an AI city to promote AI research and development.

Further, the tender highlights that Lucknow houses Centres of Excellence (CoE) in subjects like AI and Med Tech, and the AI CoE at IIIT Lucknow supports more than 15 AI/ML startups. The government of India plans to set up three CoEs that will specifically focus on multidisciplinary research in AI and the development and adoption of indigenous AI technologies in various sectors.

Why does this matter: On December 6, the Minister of State (MoS) for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote in response to a parliamentary question that various central and state government departments and agencies have commenced efforts to standardize responsible AI development and address ethical concerns associated with the adoption of AI technology. Keeping up with the global trend, the Indian government, along with State governments, has also been exhibiting greater interest in using AI for governance-related facilities across sectors. Will this cut through the hype and benefit the public in real? Time will tell. Until then, it is important to keep track of public money invested in supporting and promoting AI technology by the governments.

What’s the UP government planning to do?

The UPECL is looking for real estate developers specialising in IT park and IT city development to develop, maintain, and operate the AI city. As stated in the tender, the Department of IT & Electronics has already identified potential land parcels for establishing the AI City across prominent locations within Lucknow.

The State government will provide 40 acres of land at a “prime location” of Nadarganj Industrial Area for the project. It will also support the developer in “land acquisition, zoning regulations, and other relevant clearances,” and provide financial support through “attractive financial incentives, such as one time CAPEX support of 25% upto INR 20 Crores for IT Park and INR 100 Crores for IT City.”

Among other elements of an IT city, the real estate developer will be responsible for the following AI-focused requirements:

Creating a master plan of the AI city,

Providing an operating model for the city,

Creating a dedicated zone for AI testing and prototyping facilities along with space for research centres and top technology educational institutions,

Developing cognitive buildings equipped with AI-driven climate control, lighting and energy management systems,

Operation and maintenance of the AI City and its allied infrastructure,

Earmark/Development land for setting up of Data Center facilities and other technology infrastructure,

Attract anchor investors in the technology and AI space.

