In line with the Online Safety Act's provisions on age-gating access to pornography, the United Kingdom's communications regulator Ofcom's latest consultation paper includes steps on how online service providers publishing pornography can comply with these measures. To prevent children from accessing pornography, the Online Safety Act holds that service providers should implement "age assurance" measures that are "highly effective" at determining the age of the user. Age assurance can include age verification, estimation, or a combination of both. Ofcom claimed that these service providers are currently insufficiently age-gating online pornography. "Many grant children access to pornographic content without age checks, or by relying on checks that only require the user to confirm that they are over the age of 18," the regulator observed. Responses to the consultation close by 5 pm on 5th March, 2024, and the guidance may be finalised within the next year. Once in force, pornography publishers will have to implement "highly effective" age verification tools or face penalties of up to 18 million GBP, or 10% of global revenue, whichever is higher. The question of who these rules may apply to remains uncertain for now, though, as The Verge sharply notes: "The guidelines being announced today will eventually apply to pornography sites both big and small so long as the content has been 'published or displayed on an online service by the provider of the service.' In other words, they’re designed for professionally made pornography, rather than the kinds of user-generated content found on sites like OnlyFans.…
UK’s Communications Regulator Releases Consultation On Age-Gating Childrens’ Access to Online Pornography
Once in force, pornography publishers will have to implement “highly effective” age verification tools or face heavy penalties. But the question of who these rules may apply to remains uncertain for now.
