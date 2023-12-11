wordpress blog stats
UK competition regulator to look into Microsoft, OpenAI partnership

In light of the recent leadership shuffle at OpenAI, the UK Competition and Markets Authority is looking to review whether the partnership could result in a weakening of competition in the development or use of foundational models.

Published

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on December 8 invited comments on whether the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI has resulted in a relevant merger situation and, if so, the impact of this on competition in the UK. Microsoft, OpenAI, and other interested third parties can submit their responses by email by 3 January 2024. After the comments phase, the CMA may decide to launch a more formal investigation. "The partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI (including a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment, collaboration in technology development and exclusive provision of cloud services by Microsoft to OpenAI) represents a close, multi-faceted relationship between two firms with significant activities in FMs [foundational models] and related markets," the CMA stated. "There have recently been a number of developments in the governance of OpenAI, some of which involved Microsoft," CMA added. The regulator is likely hinting at the recent saga involving the ouster and subsequent reinstatement of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Microsoft played a key role in the reinstatement and also got a non-voting board seat at OpenAI subsequently. In light of these developments, the CMA wants to review whether the partnership could result in a weakening of competition in the development or use of foundational models. CMA also wants to review whether the partnership has resulted in "an acquisition of control – that is, where it results in one party having material influence, de facto control or more than 50% of the voting rights over another entity – or change in the nature…

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

