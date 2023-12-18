The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a public notice on December 12 cautioning about Edtech companies offering online courses in association with foreign universities/institutions that are not recognised by the Commission. The regulatory body has also warned the companies that action will be taken against such defaulting Edtech companies as well as Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) entering into collaborative “agreements/arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions/providers” not approved by the UGC. “It has also come to the notice of UGC that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspapers/social media/television etc. offering degree and diploma programmes in Online modes in association with some foreign universities/institutions. Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme/degree shall not have UGC recognition,” the notice informed. Are there any regulations that prevent such agreements? The notice concerned the UGC (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer Twinning Programme, Joint Degree, Dual Degree Programmes) Regulations, 2022 and UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023. These regulations prohibit foreign HEIs from offering any programme in India without UGC’s approval. Similarly, HEIs in India are restricted from offering such programmes under any “franchise arrangement” and if they do, such degrees or courses would not be legally recognised. The organisation also stated that students and the general public must exercise caution as they are “made aware” that such courses or degrees do not have UGC recognition and they would be availing them at their “own…
University Grants Commission Warns Against Edtech Companies Offering Courses in Collaboration with Foreign Universities
This public warning came even as various state goovernements are collaborating with edtech companies in the absence of dedicated regulations for the booming edtech ecosystem.
