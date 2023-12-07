In September this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper on digital Inclusion in the Era of Emerging Technologies. Through this consultation, the authority aims to study issues related to the uneven adoption of new technologies by various sections of society, understand how new technologies can help bridge the digital divide, and review the existing initiatives taken by the Government of India and various State Governments to bring about digital inclusion. Comments on the consultation paper are due on 15 December 2023 and counter comments are due on 29 December, 2023. What are “emerging technologies”? The consultation notably lacks any definition of what these emerging technologies are. Instead, it talks about Indian technology initiatives such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI, also called India stack which includes services such as Digitlocker, UPI, and Aadhaar), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) gateway. These can potentially be inferred as some of the emerging technologies that TRAI is referring to, especially because the authority says that these initiatives have “made a significant impact by empowering the people of India and facilitating increased usage of the internet and other digital technologies in India.” It also highlights the G20 Declaration (September 2023) which talks about harnessing artificial intelligence for the public good. This again, could be one of the emerging technologies that the authority is referring to. TRAI also mentioned Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality, machine-to-machine (M2M) robotics, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and 5G technology in…
TRAI consultation on digital inclusion focuses on emerging technologies but doesn't define what they are
TRAI's digital inclusion consultation, although not defining what it means by 'emerging technologies', does refer to technological initiatives like DPI (DigiLocker, UPI etc), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and others.
