Video: Here’s how the Telecommunication Bill, 2023 proposes greater regulation of the internet

On December 18, 2023, the Telecommunication Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha. The bill that replaces the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act,1950 was first released and put up for consultation in 2022. Interestingly, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) did not release the stakeholder comments it received, making it unclear how many of those comments found their way into the bill.

The tabling of this bill was unexpected, with reports previously stating that the government planned to “conduct deeper inter-ministerial discussions on some of the issues,” under the bill and did intend to table it in the winter session of the Parliament.

In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa highlights some of the major worrying provisions of the bill that tend to allow greater regulation of the internet.

Watch the video to know more:

