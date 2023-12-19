Video: Telecom Companies May Explore 5G Monetization, But Will Users Want to Pay Higher Charges?

In this quarter’s round of earnings, telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio spoke about the expansion of their 5G networks but at the same time said that they haven’t monetized 5G services and thus the services are not bringing in additional revenue. While Airtel did mention that it doesn’t believe in higher 5G tariffs, the fact that it talked about monetizing 5G tells us that the company does plan to bring in additional revenue from 5G services in one way or another.

Once these companies do decide to monetize their 5G services and say, would the average user want to pay more to switch to 5G? Is there any merit to doing so? In this video, MediaNama journalist Kamya Pandey addresses these questions.

Watch the video to know more:

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!