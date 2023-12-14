Tech Mahindra’s Populii platform brings gig economy into generative AI sector

What’s the news: Tech Mahindra launched ‘Populii,’ a crowdsourcing platform on December 13, 2023, where gig workers can find jobs requiring human-in-the-loop services to build AI algorithms. As per a press release by the company, Populii will create opportunities for jobs around data management, microtasks, and user studies with “industry-leading enterprises.” Further, the platform will offer jobs like content rating, data collection, data transcription, and data annotation of multiple data types.

“The platform will create flexible work opportunities for the gig workforce while equipping businesses with reliable data from trained and qualified candidates to build competitive AI algorithms,” said the press release.

Why it matters: While the company talked about three customer-centric principles (Advise, Annotate, and Acquire) to help enterprises accelerate product development, there is not much said about guiding workers in terms of selecting a job. This is important to consider given that in such situations, workers are at a disadvantage.

A good example of this is the Kenyan workers incident in July 2023 where content moderators from Kenya who trained OpenAI’s ChatGPT alleged that they were made to go through numerous disturbing internet without any psychological content. Workers highlighted how the nature of the job was not sufficiently described in their contracts. They were exposed to “acts of bestiality, necrophilia, incestuous sexual violence, rape, defilement of minors, self-harm (e.g. suicide), and murder” that eventually led to “severe mental illnesses including PTSD, paranoia, depression, anxiety, insomnia, sexual dysfunction” among many workers. Some workers also complained poor wages and termination of jobs “at will.”

It is worth noting that India and some of its state governments are working on legal provisions for gig workers’ social welfare. However, as pointed out in a Bar and Bench op-ed by associate lawyers Priya Mamgain and Sakina Kapadia, a closer look at these security provisions unearths “a series of inconsistencies, ambiguities, and a connotation of disentitlements.” The code does not compel the government to frame schemes to extend all the benefits of an employee such as insurance, health, maternity benefits, etc., to gig and platform workers. For this reason, while a virtual job bulletin board of sorts is a welcome move in the current economy, there is a need to consider its impact on workers’ rights.

