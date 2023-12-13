wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Supreme Court Justice Hima Kohli Flags Concerns with Deep Fakes: Report

The “invisible” virtual harassment that could take place through deep fakes could hinder efforts to mitigate the consequences of harmful content online, Justice Kohli said at an event.

Published

This image was created by using DALL-E.

Following the Prime Minister’s, a Bollywood actress’s, and the IT Ministry’s concerns over the prevalence of deep fakes online, Supreme Court Justice Hima Kohli is the latest to flag issues with the emerging technology, PTI reported.

Speaking at an event last week, Justice Kohli observed that deep fakes are a “cause of deep concern”, and can lead to privacy invasion, propagate misinformation, and create security risks. Of particular concern is that deep fakes are indistinguishable from “reality”, and could lead to misinformation being spread even if it “appears to come from trusted sources”.

Justice Kohli added that this larger shift towards the digital world could worsen gender-based harassment, with digital platforms enabling the rapid spread of misinformation by “faceless perpetrators” acting with “worrying impunity.” This “invisible” virtual harassment could hinder efforts to mitigate the consequences of harmful content online. Batting for holistic policy design to address these issues, Justice Kohli added that existing legal structures (like sexual harassment prevention laws) could also be adapted to keep up with these technological advancements.

The larger context: Following the Prime Minister’s concerns over viewing a deep fake of him dancing garba (a Gujarati dance form) the IT Ministry has been quick to push for regulating the technology, with the Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announcing that rules would be developed by early December. The rules may also reportedly apply to deep fakes created outside India but used within it, and penalties will be imposed on the creators or uploaders of the content, as well as the platform hosting it. The IT Ministry may also hold a public consultation on the rules.

Additionally, both Vaishnaw and the Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar have been clear that platforms failing to take down deep fakes will lose their safe harbour protections under Indian law. Safe harbour protects platforms from being held liable for third-party content they host, provided that they comply with Indian laws. For example, under India’s platform regulation laws, the IT Rules, 2021, platforms have to “cause users” not to transmit certain kinds of prohibited content, or risk losing their safe harbour protections. This includes content invading bodily privacy, intentionally communicating misinformation, impersonating another, and more. Chandrasekhar also recently requested social media companies to modify their terms and conditions to inform users not to publish deep fakes online.

However, despite the serious misinformation concerns deep fakes pose to India’s people and democracy, stripping platforms of safe harbour for failing to take them down could also hurt free speech online. As we’ve previously noted:

“In India, the construct of safe harbour under the IT Act, which shields platforms from being held liable for third-party content, stands threatened by the rise of deep fakes. Altering this act to hold platforms accountable for user content could lead to mass censorship. This would severely impact the democratic nature of the internet and could potentially stifle platforms that host largely harmless, educational content.”

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Read more

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ